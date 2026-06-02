CBSE Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal Goes Live | Check Step-By-Step Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially activated its verification and re-evaluation portal on Tuesday, ending the wait for thousands of Class 12 students seeking a review of their board examination marks.

The board has introduced the per-question fee to encourage students to raise specific concerns while applying through the official CBSE portal, cbseit.in.

Once logged in, students can select the specific questions they wish to dispute, upload their itemized observations based on the official marking scheme, and process the prescribed fee online to finalise their applications

Once applications are submitted, the claims will be assessed by a panel of subject experts appointed by the board. CBSE has fixed the fee for verification of marks at Rs 500 per answer book, while re-evaluation requests will be charged at Rs100 per question.

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The board has also assured students that the re-evaluation portal will remain open for at least two days after the final batch of scanned answer sheets has been delivered.

CBSE received over 4 lakh applications for scanned copies, covering more than 11.3 lakh answer books, of which nearly 9 lakh have already been shared digitally.

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Apply for a scanned copy of your evaluated answer sheet for the subject you wish to review.

Step 2: After receiving the scanned copy, carefully check the evaluation and compare it with CBSE's official marking scheme.

Step 3: If you find any discrepancies, such as unchecked answers, errors in marking, or incorrect totalling, submit a request for verification or re-evaluation through the CBSE portal.

Step 4: The submitted request will be examined by a committee of subject experts.

Step 5: CBSE will communicate the final outcome after the expert committee completes its review.

As per the CBSE circular, the verification and re-evaluation portal will stay open for at least two days after the last scanned answer sheet is made available to students. This will give all applicants, including those who receive their answer books later, enough time to review their copies and submit requests for verification or re-evaluation before the deadline.

Only students who have received scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets can apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation. Before submitting a request, candidates should carefully review their answer books and check for issues such as unchecked answers, totalling mistakes, or incorrect marking.

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