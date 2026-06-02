Coca Cola Eyes India IPO In 2027 For Its Largest Bottling Business, Taps Rothschild As Advisor

The Coca-Cola Company said it is exploring a potential public listing in India of Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of its largest bottling operation in the country, with a possible IPO targeted for 2027, as per an official press release. The beverage maker said initial preparations are underway for a potential listing of HCCH on the NSE and he BSE, subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals and other customary clearances.

The proposed transaction could also involve Coca-Cola selling a portion of its shareholding in HCCH alongside the listing, though the company did not disclose the size of the stake sale under consideration. Coca-Cola said it has appointed Rothschild & Co as adviser for the proposed listing process. Further details, including timing, valuation and shareholding structure, are expected to be disclosed closer to the offering.

In July 2025, the company sold a 40% stake in HCCH to Jubilant Bhartia Group, the diversified Indian conglomerate that also operates businesses across food service, pharmaceuticals and consumer sectors.

The proposed IPO would effectively complete the refranchising process that Coca-Cola has been pursuing in several markets globally, where the company focuses on brands and concentrate sales while local partners handle manufacturing and distribution.

HCCH's operating subsidiary, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, is one of the largest beverage bottlers in the country. Established in 1997, the company operates 14 bottling plants across 10 states and works with eight co-packers. As of March 31, it served more than 1.7 million retail outlets through a distribution network of over 2,000 distributors.

The bottler manufactures and distributes a portfolio that includes brands such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Limca and Maaza.

The press release also noted that India has emerged as one of Coca-Cola's fastest-growing markets, driven by rising consumption, expanding distribution and growing demand for both sparkling and non-carbonated beverages. A listing would provide public market investors with exposure to the manufacturing and distribution side of Coca-Cola's India operations rather than the global beverage giant itself.

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