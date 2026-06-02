Stock Market Crash News Today Live: GIFT Nifty, Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges 4% To Above $95 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,297, compared to Monday's index close of 23,382.60.
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Indian equities may open on a cautious note on Tuesday as higher oil prices and uncertainty over developments in the Middle East weighed on global market sentiment.
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,297. On Monday, Indian benchmark indices ended lower, with the Nifty 50 falling 0.70%, or 165.15 points, to 23,382.60 and the Sensex declining 0.68%, or 508.40 points, to 74,267.34.
Meanwhile, oil prices steadied after posting their biggest gain in about a month. Brent crude for August delivery traded near $95 a barrel after rising 4.2% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate traded near $92 a barrel.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for global oil supplies, making developments in the region a key focus for energy markets.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.06%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.63%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was little changed and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.
US equity futures also pointed lower. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%, and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 122 points, or 0.2%.
Uncertainty Over Iran Talks
Iranian state media reported that the government had halted negotiations with the United States on ending the conflict in the Middle East in protest over Israel's actions in Lebanon.
The report followed comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he had ordered strikes on Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut regarded as a Hezbollah stronghold. Although the strikes had not begun, the threat prompted residents to leave the area.
US President Donald Trump later said he expected an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz "over the next week". In a social media post, Trump said: "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Trump also said he had spoken with Netanyahu and representatives of Hezbollah. "I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way have already been turned back," he wrote.
"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."
Israel Signals Further Action
The Lebanese presidency, citing the Lebanese embassy in the United States, said Hezbollah had agreed to a US proposal for a mutual cessation of attacks across Lebanese territory.
However, Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces would continue operations in southern Lebanon. "I spoke with President Trump this evening and told him if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and citizens, Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut," Netanyahu said at a press conference.
Stock Market Live: Axis Capital Maintains Reduce On Zee Entertainment
Axis Capital maintained its Reduce rating on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 80. The brokerage said FIFA broadcasting rights for India could support ZEE5 subscriptions during the tournament, but advertising and subscription revenue upside may be limited by match timings.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Prefers Financials, Consumer Discretionary And Industrials
- Morgan Stanley said the bottom may be behind Indian equities, with earnings growth expected to accelerate and valuations and sentiment moderating from earlier levels.
- The brokerage said the long-term investment case remains intact despite AI-related concerns.
- Morgan Stanley said it prefers domestic cyclicals over defensives and export-oriented sectors. It is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials, and underweight on energy, materials, utilities and healthcare.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Say May Auto Sales Show Two-Wheeler, PV Growth
- HSBC said passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle retail volumes remained resilient in May. It said fuel price hikes supported EV adoption, with e2W penetration at 9.3% and e4W penetration at 6.6%.
- Nomura said two-wheeler and passenger vehicle sales saw growth, while commercial vehicle growth was slower. It said tractor demand momentum remained strong.
- HSBC said commodity indices for two-wheelers and four-wheelers rose 14% and 13% from Q4 levels. Nomura said most OEMs flagged 300–400 basis points of cost pressure in Q1 FY27.
Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp May Sales Rise 12.3%, Match Estimates
Hero MotoCorp’s total sales rose 12.3% year-on-year to 5.7 lakh units in May, matching estimates. Domestic sales rose 9.8% to 5.4 lakh units, while exports increased 78% to 33,284 units.
Stock Market Live: ‘You’re F****** Crazy’: Trump Criticises Netanyahu Over Lebanon Attacks
- US President Donald Trump criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s escalation in Lebanon in a call on Monday, Axios reported, citing two US officials and another source briefed on the call.
- Axios said Trump warned Netanyahu that bombing Beirut would further isolate Israel globally.
- The report quoted Trump as telling Netanyahu, “You’re f****** crazy,” and “What the f*** are you doing?” during the call.
Stock Market Live: Lloyds Metals, CGCL And Indiabulls Enterprises See Bulk Deals
- BNP Paribas Financial bought 8.9 lakh shares of Lloyds Metals, while Morgan Stanley Asia sold the same number of shares at Rs 1,802.10 apiece.
- Morgan Stanley bought 50 lakh shares of CGCL at Rs 192.50 apiece. Gainful Multitrade and Samvrudhi Tradesol were the sellers.
- Unico Global Opportunities Fund bought 1.5 crore shares of Indiabulls Enterprises at Rs 21 apiece, while ACM Global Fund sold the shares.
Stock Market Live: Coal India, Paisalo Digital And Ravindra Energy See Insider Trades
- Promoter President of India sold 12.33 crore shares of Coal India, while promoter Khandepar Investments sold 22 lakh shares of Ravindra Energy.
- Paisalo Digital promoter group entities bought shares, with Sulabhya Paramita Trust purchasing 28 lakh shares and Santanu Agarwal buying 18 lakh shares.
- Paisalo Digital promoter Sunil Purushottam Agarwal also bought 18 lakh shares, while Zuari Maroc Phosphates bought 80,000 shares of Paradeep Phosphates.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures Fall 1.22%, Amber And Kaynes In F&O Ban
- Nifty futures traded 1.22% lower at 23,459.90, at a premium of 77 points.
- For the June 2 options expiry, the highest Call open interest was at 24,000 and the highest Put open interest was at 23,000.
- Amber and Kaynes were in the F&O ban period.
Stock Market Live: Wockhardt, Sakar Healthcare And Supriya Lifescience Enter Short-Term ASM
- Sakar Healthcare, Supriya Lifescience and Wockhardt were shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework.
- Fineotex Chemical was shortlisted under the long-term ASM framework.
- Fineotex Chemical, Fusion Finance, Sharda Cropchem and Suven Life Sciences will be excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: NHPC, Ola Electric, Wipro And Anant Raj In Focus
- NHPC’s OFS opens for non-retail investors today at a floor price of Rs 71 per share. Ola Electric opened its QIP issue at a floor price of Rs 37.74 per share, while ACME Solar opened its QIP issue at Rs 294.13 per share.
- Wipro’s arm will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global for $28.5 million. Emami completed the acquisition of a 59.69% stake in IncNut Digital, and Paytm Cloud invested another 9 million euros in Paytm Europe.
- Anant Raj will invest Rs 25,000 crore in Haryana for a data centre and cloud services project. Canara Bank named Brajesh Kumar Singh as MD and CEO, while PNC Infratech received a Rs 194 crore order for a flyover project in Lucknow.
Stock Market Live: NMDC, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki And Force Motors Report May Updates
- NMDC’s iron ore production rose to 5.31 million tonnes in May from 4.43 million tonnes a year earlier, while sales declined to 4.04 million tonnes from 4.34 million tonnes.
- Coal India offered 257.42 lakh tonnes of coal and coal products in May and allocated 84.20 lakh tonnes under the SWMA e-auction.
- Maruti Suzuki’s total production rose 17.4% year-on-year to 2.3 lakh units, while Force Motors’ total sales fell 15.4% to 2,614 units.
Stock Market Live: US Equity Futures Fall As Dow Futures Drop 122 Points
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.3%.
- Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 122 points, or 0.2%.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Lower As Nikkei, Kospi Decline
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.06%, while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.63%.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed, and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.
Stock Market Live: Lebanon Says Hezbollah Agrees To US Proposal For Halt In Attacks
- The Lebanese presidency said Hezbollah had agreed to a US proposal for a mutual halt in attacks across Lebanon.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue military operations in southern Lebanon.
- Netanyahu said Israel would strike targets in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israeli cities and citizens.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Iran Talks Continue On Ceasefire And Strait Of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were continuing. He said he expected an agreement over the next week to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Stock Market Live: Iran State Media Says US Talks Halted Over Israel’s Lebanon Actions
- Iranian state media reported that the government halted talks with the US on ending the Middle East conflict, citing Israel’s actions in Lebanon.
- The report followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments that he had ordered strikes on Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Holds Near $95 After Previous Session Gain
Brent crude for August delivery traded near $95 a barrel after rising 4.2% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate traded near $92 a barrel.
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