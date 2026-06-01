Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked In Delhi And Kolkata By Up To Rs 53.5 — Check Latest Rates

The prices of commercial LPG cylinder have been hiked from today, June 1 onwards, with the cost of a 19 kg cyclinder increased by Rs 42 to Rs 3,113.5 and by Rs 53.50 to Rs 3,255.50 in Kolkata. The price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has also been increased by Rs 11, now costing Rs 821.50 in Delhi. while the rates of domestic LPG cylinder remains the same.

The revision comes amid disruptions in global energy markets linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, after recent increases in petrol and diesel prices.

In this context, the central government recently instructed Oil Manufacturing Companies to come up with a plan that allows them to have LPG reserves that can last a minimum of 30 days.

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"The Oil Marketing Companies have been asked to work out a plan so that the reserve for LPG should be a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum during a press briefing on Friday. She mentioned that similar strategic reserve plans for crude oil are also underway.

Speaking on the concerns related to the LPG backlog, she said that it has now come down to a range of 4 and a half days, noting, "oil marketing Companies are also regularly in touch with the state governments. Information regarding which districts are seeing how much sales and where it is higher is being provided to them from time to time."

As per official data, no “dry-outs”, which is a situation where distributors run out of LPG stock, have been reported at LPG distributorships despite supply pressures.

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