Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, HAL, Bharti Airtel, ITC And Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ITC Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical and derivative research at Angel One, and Tapan Doshi, research analyst, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Fortis Healthcare (CMP: Rs 960.90)

Doshi: Hold

Good stock, quarterly results are positive.

Many new hospitals are coming up; capex will be on the higher side, margins may be impacted.

One can hold this stock for longer.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 758.65)

Doshi: Buy On Dips

In strong corrective zone.

Decent zone for accumulating is Rs 740-Rs 720.

HAL (CMP: Rs 4,416.5)

Krishan: Buy

Finally gaining traction after a long period.

The defence sector is looking "very positive".

The first upside target is at Rs 4,850; from there onwards, Rs 5,500 can be seen.

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ITC (CMP: Rs 291.95)

Doshi: Avoid

Not too positive on the stock.

Up to 80% profit from cigarettes.

FMCG segment is growing but not substantially.

It is vulnerable due to this.

Better FMCG stocks are available.

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,852.20)

Krishan: Hold

Hold the stock for a medium-term horizon.

Dips towards Rs 1,820 may augur well.

Can average out between Rs 1,820 and Rs 1,840.

If the stock breaches Rs 1,940, then it may rise up to Rs 2,100.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 2,455.10)

Krishan: Hold

One should stay invested from a medium-term point of view.

Any breakout above Rs 2,550 can provide strong momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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