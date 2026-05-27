Gulf Oil Declares Rs 30/Share Dividend Amid Slip In Q4 Profit; Check Record Date

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for FY26, even as it registered a marginal decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter.

"The Record date for determining the eligible shareholders entitled for Final Dividend shall be intimated at a later date," the company stated in an exchange filing on Wednesday.sss

Gulf Oil's bottom line slipped 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 89.8 crore, compared to Rs 92.2 crore. Meanwhile, the company registered steady volume growth as revenue went up 10.8% at Rs 1,055 crore compared to Rs 953 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation registered a growth of 6.1% to Rs 137 crore from Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period, while its Ebitda margin came in at 12.9% versus 13.5%.

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Gulf Oil Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 1,055 crore versus Rs 953 crore

Net profit down 2.6% at Rs 89.8 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore

Ebitda up 6.1% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 129 crore

Ebitda margin at 12.9% versus 13.5%

To pay final dividend of Rs 30 per share

Gulf Oil Share Price

The stock ended 0.13% lower at Rs 930.05 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 0.03% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. The scrip has fallen 22.52% year-to-date and 21.17% in the last 12 months.

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