US-Iran War News Live Updates: Israel Pounds Lebanon With Strikes; Iran Condemns US Strikes As Show Of 'Bad Faith'

Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes across Lebanon, with reports indicating some of the most intense bombing campaigns in recent weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that the military is expanding its operations, including the establishment of a wider security buffer zone within Lebanon.

These military actions are placing considerable stress on a fragile 10-day ceasefire that was brokered by the United States and announced on April 16, 2026. The truce has been marred by repeated violations, with Israel continuing its attacks and maintaining a military presence in southern Lebanon, a key point of contention. Hezbollah, while not a formal signatory to the agreement, has stated that the continued presence of Israeli troops justifies resistance.

The escalating conflict in Lebanon is unfolding against a backdrop of wider regional tensions involving a separate, fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Iran denounced the most recent US strikes as a sign of "bad faith and unreliability" as negotiations pressed on toward a possible deal to end the war. While Israeli officials have asserted that their military actions in Lebanon are not covered by the US-Iran ceasefire, Iran and its allies maintain that the truce should be comprehensive.