Meta To Lay Off 1,400 Employees Across Washington As AI Shift Deepens

Meta is cutting nearly 1,400 workers across Washington state as the Facebook parent company accelerates a sweeping restructuring effort centred on artificial intelligence.

It is the latest wave in a series of workforce reductions that have battered one of the country's biggest tech corridors.

Fox Business reported that new filings submitted to Washington state officials show Meta will begin terminating employees across Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond and remote positions starting July 22.

According to Fox Business, the layoffs affect a broad range of roles including software engineers, data scientists, content designers and IT staff, underscoring how deeply the overhaul is reaching into Meta's technical workforce.

Engineering and product manager roles were hit the hardest, with 259 employees across two Seattle offices, 699 workers at a Bellevue office, 206 at a Redmond office and 231 remote workers statewide affected.

In a statement shared with Fox Business, a Meta spokesperson said: "The changes we are implementing vary by team and include layoffs, open role closures, and moving thousands of employees to business critical priorities across the company."

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Washington cuts form part of Meta's broader plans last month to eliminate roughly 10% of its global workforce, approximately 8,000 positions, while simultaneously shifting thousands of employees into AI-focused roles.

The company employed nearly 78,000 workers globally at the end of March, according to securities filings.

Workers affected by the Washington layoffs were notified on May 20 and will continue receiving pay and benefits through their termination dates, according to the filing signed by Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale.

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