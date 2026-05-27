Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 27

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.01% at 23,916.5 as of 6:58 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 0.14% and 0.25% respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian benchmarks indices snapped two-day gaining streak. Nifty 50 fell 0.49% or 118 points to close at 23,913.70. Sensex declined 0.63% or 479.26 points to end at 76,009.70. The indices fell from the day's high to slip into negative territory on the back of multiple reasons like the monthly expiry, and rising geopolitical tensions.

US Market Recap

U.S. markets ended mixed overnight as uncertainties over US-Iran conflict continues. The S&P 500 advanced 0.61% to finish at 7,519.12, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.19% to 26,656.18. Both indices closed at record levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 118.02 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 50,461.68.

Asian Market Update

Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday, with benchmark indices in Japan and South Korea touching fresh highs as investors continue to look at tensions involving Iran, ceasefire discussions with the U.S. and the possibility of further negotiations. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.49% to a new high, while the Topix added 0.57%. In South Korea, the Kospi surged 4.84% at the open. The smaller Kosdaq slipped 0.68%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.13%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures traded at 25,508, compared with the Tuesday's index close of 25,599.45.

Commodity Check

Oil prices marginally changed on Wednesday as investors monitored signs of progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran, even as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continued. Brent for July settlement dropped 0.5% to $99.13 a barrel, while WTI for July delivery fell 0.9% to $93.09 a barrel.

Earnings

ONGC (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue up 14% to Rs 35928 cr vs Rs 31547 cr

EBITDA up 3% to Rs 17774 cr vs Rs 17322 cr

EBITDA Margins at 49.5% vs 54.9%

Net profit down 21% to Rs 6650 cr vs Rs 8372 cr

Total production down 4% to 9.83 MMT vs 10.21 MMT

Crude oil realisation up 24% to $78.3/bbl vs $63/bbl

IRCTC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.1% at Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 1,269 crore.

EBITDA up 3.5% at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 385 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.3% versus 30.4%.

Net profit up 8.9% at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 358 crore.

P&G Health (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 371 crore versus Rs 311 crore.

EBITDA up 67.7% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 80.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 36.6% versus 26.0%.

Net profit up 54.6% at Rs 94.6 crore versus Rs 61.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 45 per share.

JK Tyre (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.4% at Rs 4,223 crore versus Rs 3,759 crore.

EBITDA up 47.9% at Rs 537 crore versus Rs 363 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.7% versus 9.7%.

Net profit up 94.4% at Rs 25.2 crore versus Rs 13 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Siemens India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% at Rs 4,618 crore versus Rs 4,029 crore.

EBITDA down 0.2% at Rs 444 crore versus Rs 445 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.6% versus 11.0%.

Net profit down 36.4% at Rs 370 crore versus Rs 582 crore.

Note: The board approved the merger of Siemens Rail with the company.

ALSO READ: Live Market Updates

Brainbees Solutions (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.0% at Rs 2,163 crore versus Rs 1,930 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 70.2 crore versus Rs 15.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 3.2% versus 0.8%.

Net loss at Rs 30.3 crore versus a loss of Rs 76.7 crore.

Note: The company plans to invest in its UAE and Saudi Arabian arms.

Ram Ratna Wires (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 83.2% at Rs 1,753 crore versus Rs 957 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 45.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.3% versus 4.7%.

Net profit at Rs 39 crore versus Rs 18 crore.

Senco Gold (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,997 crore versus Rs 1,378 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.7% versus 9.2%.

Net profit at Rs 157 crore versus Rs 62.4 crore.

Transport Corp (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.3% at Rs 1,324 crore versus Rs 1,179 crore.

EBITDA up 17.0% at Rs 142.4 crore versus Rs 121.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.8% versus 10.3%.

Net profit up 8.2% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 114 crore.

Gujarat Fluoro (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 11.8% at Rs 1,369 crore versus Rs 1,225 crore.

EBITDA up 0.7% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 306 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.5% versus 25.0%.

Net profit down 41.4% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 191 crore.

Bayer Crop (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 441.5 crore versus Rs 415.1 crore.

EBITDA up 21.1% at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.5% versus 11.0%.

Net profit up 18.3% at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.

Morepen Lab (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 4.0% at Rs 485 crore versus Rs 466 crore.

EBITDA down 42.2% at Rs 24.4 crore versus Rs 42.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.0% versus 9.1%.

Net profit down 22.7% at Rs 15.7 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore.

Camlin Fine (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 1.6% at Rs 425 crore versus Rs 432 crore.

EBITDA down 65.9% at Rs 21.2 crore versus Rs 62.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.0% versus 14.4%.

Net profit at Rs 88.2 crore versus Rs 72 lakh.

Note: Appointed Pankaj Pandey as CFO effective August 18.

Sumitomo Chemical (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 0.6% at Rs 684 crore versus Rs 679 crore.

EBITDA up 12.1% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.6% versus 17.6%.

Net profit up 11.6% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 99.6 crore.

Scoda Tubes (Q4, YoY)

Revenue down 0.1% at Rs 123.6 crore versus Rs 123.7 crore.

EBITDA down 4.6% at Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 17.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.5% versus 14.1%.

Net profit down 7.4% at Rs 6.3 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore.

Rupa & Company (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 442 crore versus Rs 416 crore.

EBITDA up 20.0% at Rs 55.1 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.5% versus 11.0%.

Net profit up 18.4% at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.

EIH (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 895 crore versus Rs 828 crore.

EBITDA down 4.8% at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 351 crore.

EBITDA margin at 37.3% versus 42.4%.

Net profit down 6.0% at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 253 crore.

Pondy Oxides (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 78.6% at Rs 935 crore versus Rs 524 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.3% versus 5.3%.

Net profit at Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore.

Kilburn Engineering (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 49.1% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

EBITDA up 5.3% at Rs 37.7 crore versus Rs 35.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.9% versus 28.2%.

Net profit up 22.1% at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 20.4 crore.

Carraro India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 36.6% at Rs 607 crore versus Rs 444 crore.

EBITDA up 40.0% at Rs 63.4 crore versus Rs 45.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.4% versus 10.2%.

Net profit up 75.9% at Rs 41.7 crore versus Rs 23.7 crore.

Shringar House (Q4, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 726 crore versus Rs 351 crore.

EBITDA up 93.9% at Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 23.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.2% versus 6.6%.

Net profit at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore.

Aequs (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 47.3% at Rs 367 crore versus Rs 249 crore.

EBITDA down 82.9% at Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 24.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 1.1% versus 9.8%.

Net loss at Rs 53.7 crore versus a profit of Rs 8.9 crore.

Honda India (Q4, YoY)

Revenue down 1.6% at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 269 crore.

EBITDA down 31.3% at Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 43.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.3% versus 16.2%.

Net profit down 25.7% at Rs 26.9 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore.

Jubilant Agri (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 21.8% at Rs 485 crore versus Rs 398 crore.

EBITDA up 19.9% at Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.7% versus 6.8%.

Net profit up 24.4% at Rs 19.9 crore versus Rs 16 crore.

Landmark Cars (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 1,279 crore versus Rs 1,091 crore.

EBITDA up 38.4% at Rs 75.7 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.9% versus 5.0%.

Net profit at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 1.4 crore.

AstraZeneca (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 20.4% at Rs 579 crore versus Rs 481 crore.

EBITDA down 29.5% at Rs 60.9 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.5% versus 18.0%.

Net profit down 23.0% at Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 58.3 crore.

Jash Engineering (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 3.3% at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 300 crore.

EBITDA up 17.0% at Rs 68.9 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.7% versus 19.6%.

Net profit up 57.1% at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore.

GSP Crop Science (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 30.7% at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 308 crore.

EBITDA down 8.3% at Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.0% versus 12.9%.

Net profit down 9.7% at Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 22.7 crore.

Gandhar Oil (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,093 crore versus Rs 962 crore.

EBITDA up 89.6% at Rs 63.5 crore versus Rs 33.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.8% versus 3.5%.

Net profit at Rs 37.1 crore versus Rs 12.3 crore.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 27: Nifty Faces Key Test At 23,800 As Oil Reclaims $100; GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Down Start

Transrail Lighting (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 4.3% at Rs 1,864 crore versus Rs 1,946 crore.

EBITDA down 11.1% at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 236 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.3% versus 12.1%.

Net profit down 24.1% at Rs 96.5 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

Authum Investment (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total Income down 76.5% at Rs 343 crore versus Rs 1,457 crore.

Net profit at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 1,763 crore.

GIC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total Income up 3.1% at Rs 12,309 crore.

Net profit up 1.3% at Rs 2,533 crore versus Rs 2,499 crore.

Finolex Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 1,314 crore versus Rs 1,172 crore.

EBITDA up 93.9% at Rs 332 crore versus Rs 171 crore.

EBITDA margin at 25.3% versus 14.6%.

Net profit up 58.7% at Rs 261 crore versus Rs 165 crore.

Stocks In News

Saatvik Green: The company secured a Rs 171 crore order for the supply of Solar PV modules.

Karur Vysya Bank: The National Faceless Appeal Centre partly allowed the bank's appeal against a Rs 40 crore tax order.

Studds Accessories: The company will incorporate a new subsidiary in Italy for EUR 300,000.

GPT Infraprojects: Secured a new order worth Rs 72 crore from the Eastern Railway.

UGRO Capital: The board approved the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 200 crore.

Fino Payments Bank: The RBI extended the tenure of Interim CEO Ketan Merchant by three months, effective May 27.

Sai Parentals: The company targets the completion of its Adelaide manufacturing facility by Q4 FY27, along with 67 product dossiers currently in the pipeline.

Tata Elxsi: Launched a new material intelligence platform called 'ViTel AI'.

Pakka: The board approved the issuance of NCDs worth Rs 540 crore.

HG Infra: REC Power declared the company as a qualified bidder for a 35-year Transmission Service Provider contract worth Rs 45 crore annually.

Sun Pharma: The company will present long-term follow-up data on UNLOXCYT at the upcoming ASCO meeting, showcasing highly durable responses.

Coal India: The government proposes to sell up to a 1% stake via an Offer for Sale at a floor price of Rs 412 per share, with an option to sell an additional 1%.

Zee Entertainment: Announced the upcoming launch of four dedicated sports channels under the 'Unite8 Sports' brand.

Satin Creditcare: The NBFC allotted NCDs worth Rs 84.5 crore.

Sumitomo Chemical: Promoted Deputy MD Suresh Ramachandran to the role of Managing Director, effective September 1.

Jaykay Enterprises: Approved a Rs 25 crore loan to its subsidiary, JK Digital.

JK Tyre: Reappointed Raghupati Singhania as CMD for 5 years and announced a Rs 4,980 crore capex plan to expand radial tyre capacity by FY30.

Clean Max Enviro: Raised roughly $575 million to expand renewable projects and successfully commissioned 351.4 MWp at the Bikaner Solar Park.

OMDC: Nominated CMD MNVS Prabhakar as its Non-Executive Chairman.

AYM Syntax: Creditors approved the proposed merger scheme of Mandawewala Enterprises into the company.

Restaurant Brands Asia: Acquirers Lenexis, Aayush Trust, and Inspira announced an open offer to buy a 26% stake at Rs 70 per share to acquire operational control.

Alldigi Tech: Avinash Jain will step down as CFO on June 21, and Manish Agarwal will take over the role starting June 22.

Pondy Oxides: Approved a 2:5 stock split, promoted Ashish Bansal to CMD, and announced a Rs 200 crore investment for a copper recycling plant in Tamil Nadu.

Central Bank of India: The government officially divested an 8.08% stake in the bank for Rs 732 crore.

KEC International: Secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across its varied business segments.

Yes Bank: The NSE imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty on Yes Securities and banned it from onboarding new clients for the next 3 months.

NLC India: Signed an MoU with IIT(ISM) TEXMiN to conduct critical and strategic mineral exploration and research.

Agarwal's Health Care: The company's arm invested $200,000 into the newly incorporated Orbit Health Care.

Piramal Finance: The NCLAT allowed its plea regarding a merger scheme with four companies, ruling that an equity shareholder meeting is not required.

Angel One: Hemen Bhatia officially resigned as the CEO of the company's Asset Management Business.

Chalet Hotels: The Supreme Court set aside a High Court order regarding the Vashi hotel land litigation, allowing for the regularisation of the land allotment.

Bulk Block Deals

Prataap Snacks : Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 3.11 lk shares at Rs. 1004.38 per share, Naveen Kumar Mehta sold 1.52 lk shares at Rs. 990 per share

Euro Pratik Sales : Singhvi Pratik Gunwant bought 5.45 lk shares at Rs. 258.82 per share

Citius Transnet Investment Trust: LTM bought 25 lk shares and Nuvama Wealth Finance sold 25 lk shares at Rs. 101.1 per share

Insider Trades/Pledge

Central Bank Of India : President Of India Acting Through Department Of Financial Services Government Of India, Promoter, sold 7.32 Cr shares

Paisalo Digital : Sunil Purushottamn Agarwal, Promoter, bought 15 lk shares, Pro Fitcch, Promoter Group, bought 9.81 lk shares, Santanu Agarwal, Promoter Group, bought 15 lk shares

Yash Highvoltage : Keyur Girishchandra Shah, Promoter, sold 62 k shares, Twinkle Keyur Shah, Promoter Group, sold 1 lk shares

Trading Tweaks

Price band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: United Foodbrands

Price Band change from 20% to No Band: Ge Vernova T&D India, Radico Khaitan

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Apollo Micro Systems, Go Fashion (India), Ngl Fine-Chem, Premier Explosives, Rain Industries, Sandhar Technologies, Sasken Technologies

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Sakar Healthcare, United Foodbrands

F&O Cues

Nifty Jun​ futures is down 0.45% to 23,997.20 at a premium of 83.5 points.

Nifty Options 2nd Jun Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

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