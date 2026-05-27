Who Was Mohammed Odeh? Netanyahu Says Hamas' Military Chief And Oct 7 Massacre Architect Killed In Israeli Strike

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that they have struck in Gaza killing Muhammad Odeh, the leader of Hamas's military wing and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre. The operation followed the killing of the previous military chief, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, less than two weeks earlier.

Israel carried out two airstrikes in Gaza City late Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding 12 others, according to reports in the Associated Press. The strikes came on the eve of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's most significant holidays. Hamas did not immediately comment. Gaza's Shifa Hospital confirmed it had received the bodies of those killed.

The strike came just before Eid al-Adha, typically marked by family gatherings and large meals. However, celebrations in Gaza remain subdued, with most residents still displaced and living in tents or temporary shelters after the war.

A ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas last October remains fragile. Since then, Israeli strikes have killed more than 880 Palestinians, while Israel says its actions respond to Hamas violations or threats to its forces. Palestinian health officials say many of the casualties are civilians. Four Israeli soldiers have also been killed during this period.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after the October 2023 Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 people and saw around 250 taken hostage.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 72,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

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Who is Mohammed Odeh?

Mohammed Odeh was born in 1974 at a Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. He was a senior Hamas militant leader. He became head of the Al-Qassam Brigades and Hamas leader in Gaza in May 2026 after the killing of Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

Rise Within Hamas

Odeh joined Hamas during the First Intifada in 1987. He Initially worked in internal security (Majd unit targeting collaborators).

Joined the Qassam Brigades in 2000 during the Second Intifada. He built ties with senior Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif. Odeh played a key role in gathering intelligence on Israeli military operations and identifying weaknesses and commanded units in northern Gaza and served as northern brigade commander (2017–2019). Later, Odeh oversaw operations and weapons production after key leaders were killed. Simultaneously became Hamas leader in Gaza.

Odeh was appointed Qassam Brigades chief on May 18, 2026.

Role During Gaza War

Odeh was a close associate of former commander al-Haddad. He helped plan restructuring of Hamas leadership after multiple assassinations and then gradually assumed more responsibility as senior commanders were eliminated.

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