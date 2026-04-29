Who Was Shambari? Hamas Intelligence Chief Killed In Gaza, Says IDF

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet have announced the killing of Iyad Ahmad Abd al-Rahman Shambari, who was serving as the head of the operations division at Hamas's military intelligence headquarters, during an operation in northern Gaza on Monday, Israeli web portal Ynet global reported.

Quoting the IDF, the portal reported that Shambari played a key role in Hamas's intelligence and operational planning. The military said he was responsible for “consolidating operational situational awareness for the entire Gaza Strip.”

It also stated that “in his capacity, he took an active part in planning Hamas's raid as part of the murderous massacre carried out on October 7.”

In an official ‘X' post, the Israeli Air Force said, “the Air Force, IDF forces under Southern Command, and the Shin Bet attacked yesterday in northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Iyad Ahmed Abd al-Rahman Shambari, head of the Operations Department in the military intelligence headquarters of the terror organization Hamas.”

חיל-האוויר, כוחות צה״ל בפיקוד הדרום ושב״כ תקפו אתמול בצפון רצועת עזה וחיסלו את המחבל איאד אחמד עבד אלרחמן שמבארי, ראש מחלקת המבצעים במטה המודיעין הצבאי של ארגון הטרור חמאס.



שמבארי שימש בשנים האחרונות כראש מחלקת המבצעים במודיעין הצבאי של ארגון הטרור חמאס, ובמסגרת תפקידו היה… pic.twitter.com/otZ9kgvXjQ — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 29, 2026

“Shambari served in recent years as head of the Operations Department in the military intelligence of the terror organization Hamas, and as part of his role was responsible for compiling the operational situation pictures for the entire Gaza Strip,” it added.

In a subsequent post, the air force added, “the terrorist served as a central figure engaged in gathering intelligence on IDF forces, for the purpose of directing and executing terror attacks against our forces, and posed an immediate threat to IDF forces operating in the area. In addition, in his activities, he took an active part in planning the Hamas terror organization's raid as part of the murderous massacre it carried out on October 7.”

המחבל היווה גורם מרכזי שעסק באיסוף מודיעין על כוחות צה״ל, בעבור הכוונה והוצאה לפועל של מתווי טרור נגד כוחותינו, והיווה איום מיידי לכוחות צה"ל הפועלים במרחב.



בנוסף, בפעילותו לקח חלק פעיל בתכנון הפשיטה של ארגון הטרור חמאס במסגרת הטבח הרצחני שביצע ב-7 באוקטובר.



כוחות צה״ל בפיקוד… pic.twitter.com/cxJhSCheSu — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 29, 2026

The air force further added, “IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”

ALSO READ: Mumbai News: Police Constable Killed After Drilling Machine Falls At MMRDA Flyover Construction Site At Mankhurd

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency told news agency AFP that four people were killed and six others were injured in a drone strike in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

A senior Hamas intelligence operative was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF and Shin Bet announce in a joint statement.



The strike killed Iyad Ahmed Abd al-Rahman Shambari, who served as chief of operations in Hamas's intelligence… pic.twitter.com/UumvnvuQcY — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 29, 2026

A Gazan security official told AFP that two of the victims were Hamas commander Iyad al-Shanbari and his son Salah. However, the official did not provide details about the other two people killed in the strike.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.