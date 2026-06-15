Will US Release $12 Billion In Frozen Iranian Assets Under Peace Deal? Here's What We Know

Conflicting reports have emerged over the release $12 billion in frozen assets to Iran, with Iranian state media publishing what it claims are the agreement's asset-release provisions, while a senior US official flatly denying the characterisation.

Iran's Mehr news agency, citing a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU), reported that the United States will release $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets before the start of formal negotiations.

The document published by Mehr stipulates "the release of 24 billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period" that begins after the memorandum of understanding is concluded.

"Half of this amount must be made available to Iran before the start of the negotiations," the text specifies, according to Mehr. The report has not been officially confirmed by either government.

The leaked MOU text, as published by Mehr, also outlines several other significant terms.

Point 14 states that final negotiations will not begin until half of Iran's blocked funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade is lifted. Crucially, the document states that talks on Iran's missile programme and its support for Resistance groups "have been definitively removed from the agenda".

The final agreement, under the terms of the MOU, is reportedly to be ratified by a UN Security Council resolution.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Reach Peace Deal, Pakistan Says Formal Signing Set For June 19 In Switzerland

However, a senior US official pushed back hard on the Iranian framing. Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that the official denied Iran's claim that it will receive $12 billion unconditionally before the 60-day negotiations start, calling it "a spin."

The official was quoted as saying, "This is completely not true. This is a pay for performance deal and no frozen funds will be released without the Iranians implementing their commitments."

Iran's Foreign Ministry has, reportedly acknowledged that the MOU text "still requires review and finalisation by the relevant institutions in Iran," adding uncertainty to the leaked document's standing.

The formal signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Brent Slumps Below $84 A Barrel As Trump Says Iran Deal Complete, Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.