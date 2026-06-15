US-Iran Reach Peace Deal, Pakistan Says Formal Signing Set For June 19 In Switzerland

The United States and Iran have reached a peace deal to end their nearly four-month war, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent halt to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif posted on X.

"The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland." he added.

Sharif credited Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye for their contributions to the mediation effort alongside Pakistan.

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Trump, posting on Truth Social on Monday, formally authorised the end of Washington's months-long naval blockade.

President Donald Trump confirmed the agreement shortly after on Truth Social, declaring the deal a historic diplomatic milestone.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" the US President wrote.

In another post, Trump added, "This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region," Trump wrote. "Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"

The deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, and extend a ceasefire while leaving Iran's nuclear programme to be addressed during a 60-day period of additional talks between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, posting on X in the early hours of Monday, offered a measured statement that stopped short of triumphalism.

"We will not bow our heads before any power, but we consider ourselves responsible and accountable to the Iranian nation and their legitimate demands," Pezeshkian wrote, adding: "By 'the people,' we mean all the people of Iran, not a specific faction or group.

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Iran's Supreme National Security Council issued a formal statement confirming the agreement, framing it as a sovereign achievement.

The secretariat said both sides had reached a memorandum of understanding on ending the war during negotiations held in the preceding 24 hours, with military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, to cease immediately and the US naval blockade to be lifted entirely.

The statement said the agreement would be formally signed on Friday, June 19, and that final negotiations toward a comprehensive accord would follow once both sides fulfil their initial commitments.

Iran's SNSC also thanked Pakistan and Qatar for their mediation efforts.

The conflict began in late February 2026. Pre-implementation talks among mediators are expected this week ahead of the Switzerland ceremony.

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