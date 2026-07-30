All 55 UEFA Nations Back World Cup Boycott Over FIFA Investment Plan

UEFA's 55 member associations have voted to boycott FIFA competitions if world the football's governing body moves ahead with its proposal to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting on Thursday, two days after FIFA unveiled the controversial proposal, according to a report by BBC Sport. The boycott would apply to all the FIFA competitions, including the men's and women's FIFA World Cups as well as the Club World Cup.

UEFA had already voiced strong opposition to the plan earlier this week through two sharply worded statements, and Thursday's vote formalises that position and signals a major escalation in the standoff between European football's governing body and FIFA.

ALSO READ | FIFA Offers $40 Million To Members Backing World Cup Commercial Spin-Off Plan

In a statement released after the meeting, UEFA said it and its 55 member associations "stand as one".

"We unanimously and unequivocally reject Fifa's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors," it said.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale," it added.

FIFA has proposed creating a commercial subsidiary to manage its flagship tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, with private investors being offered the opportunity to acquire stakes in the new entity.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has written to all 211 member associations, saying each federation would receive $40 million if it supports the proposal to partially sell commercial rights linked to the governing body's major competitions.

According to the proposal, member associations must approve the plan by Sept. 19 to qualify for an initial payment of $20 million.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from UEFA, which on Wednesday accused FIFA of using the sport "to enrich themselves and their friends," further deepening the divide between the two governing bodies.

According to the decision, the boycott will come into effect only if FIFA president Gianni Infantino's proposal is approved by FIFA's member associations.

The first major test of UEFA's position is expected in October, when the Women's World Cup qualifying play-offs are scheduled to take place.

ALSO READ | FIFA Expects First Funds From Infantino's Controversial Investment Plan By October

If FIFA's investment proposal is approved before then, European teams could stay away from the competition, raising the prospect of significant disruption to the international football calendar.

The development marks one of the most serious disagreements between FIFA and UEFA in recent years, with the future of global football competitions potentially at stake.

Earlier in the day, BBC Sport reported that the first tranche of funding under FIFA President Gianni Infantino's controversial proposed investment plan could be released by the end of October, according to a document sent to the governing body's 211 member associations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.