Mumbai Rains: Will Schools, Colleges Stay Closed In Thane, Palghar On Friday Amid IMD 'Orange Alert'?

Schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar are expected to function as usual on Friday, July 31, despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing both districts under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

As of Thursday evening, no official notification has been issued by the Maharashtra government, district administrations, or civic authorities ordering the closure of educational institutions. Students and parents are advised to monitor updates from their respective schools and local authorities before leaving home.

According to the IMD's district forecast, Thane and Palghar are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph on Friday. The weather department has classified the forecast under an orange alert, indicating that residents should be prepared for potentially disruptive weather.

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Mumbai, meanwhile, remains under a yellow alert, with the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph at isolated locations.

The IMD said the probability of these weather conditions occurring is very likely across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The weather department has advised residents in orange-alert districts to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Elsewhere, several districts in neighbouring Gujarat have announced the closure of schools and educational institutions on Friday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. According to NDTV, the affected districts include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Dahod.

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Authorities have also stepped up precautionary measures in vulnerable areas. The Surat district and city administration has begun evacuating residents living in low-lying localities as a preventive measure ahead of the anticipated heavy rainfall.

"In light of the forecast of high-velocity winds, the Surat Municipal Corporation has begun checking the strength of hoardings, lowering levels of high-mast street lights and closing certain roads, as part of safety measures," Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan said in a video message on Thursday.

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