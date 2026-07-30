Q1 Results Live: Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Swiggy, Mahindra & Mahindra Earnings In Focus

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 30, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Tata Steel, Vedanta Ltd., Swiggy, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.

At least 100+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Thursday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai Motor India, LIC Housing Finance, Vedanta Ltd., among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Thursday, July 30 2026.