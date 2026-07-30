Ajinkya Rahane Retires: A Look At His India Stats And Most Memorable Moments In The Blue Jersey

Ajinkya Rahane has brought the curtain down on an international career that spanned 12 years, announcing his retirement from all formats for India. One of the country's most dependable middle-order batters, Rahane earned a reputation for producing some of his finest performances away from home, while also emerging as one of India's safest slip fielders and a trusted leader during challenging phases.

From ending India's 28-year wait for a Test win at Lord's to leading an injury-hit side to a famous victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after the Adelaide debacle, Rahane built a career around stepping up when the stakes were highest. His overseas centuries, record-setting catching display in Galle and memorable World Test Championship final comeback remain among the standout chapters of his international journey.

Here's a look at the 38-year-olds stats when representing Team India:

Format Matches Inn Runs Average HS 100s 50s Catches Test 85 144 5077 38.46 188 12 26 102 ODI 90 87 2962 35.26 111 3 24 48 T20I 20 20 375 20.83 61 0 1 16 Total 195 251 8414 35.95 188 15 51 166

Although Rahane represented India across all three formats, it was in Test cricket where he made his greatest mark. He scored 5,077 runs in 85 Tests, including 12 centuries, with many of his best knocks coming in difficult overseas conditions. Between 2013 and 2016, he established himself as India's premier touring batter with centuries in New Zealand, England and Australia, before later serving as Virat Kohli's vice-captain and stand-in skipper.

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Ajinkya Rahane's Top Moments For India

1. Century at Lord's (103 vs England, 2014)

On a lively Lord's pitch, Rahane rescued India from 145/7 with a superb 103 off 154 balls. His partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar lifted India to 295 in the first innings, keeping them in the game. Although Rahane walked back with a 'Golden Duck' in India's second innings, his century proved vital before Ishant Sharma's seven-wicket haul sealed a 95-run win, ending India's 28-year wait for a Test victory at the iconic venue.

2. Captain's hundred at the MCG (112 vs Australia, 2020)

Following India's infamous 36 all out in Adelaide, Rahane took charge in Melbourne with Virat Kohli returning home on paternity leave and several key players unavailable. His composed 112 off 223 balls, combined with astute leadership, guided India to an eight-wicket victory that levelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at 1-1.

Rahane's calm captaincy proved decisive throughout the remainder of the tour as he led an injury-ravaged side missing several frontline bowlers to a famous victory at the Gabba, Australia's fortress, sealing a remarkable 2-1 series triumph. The comeback from the Adelaide collapse is widely regarded as one of the greatest overseas achievements in Indian cricket history, with Rahane's understated leadership at its heart.

3. Counter-attacking 147 at Melbourne (2014)

Facing a formidable Australian pace attack, Rahane produced a fluent 147 from 171 deliveries and added 262 runs alongside Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket. The partnership helped India avoid the follow-on and secure a hard-fought draw in one of the series' finest batting displays.

4. Career-best 188 vs New Zealand (2016)

Rahane registered his highest Test score of 188 in Indore, sharing a mammoth 365-run fourth-wicket partnership with Kohli as India posted 557/5 declared. The hosts completed a 321-run victory and swept the series 3-0.

5. World-record catching display in Galle (2015)

Apart from his batting, Rahane excelled in the slips. Against Sri Lanka in Galle, he took eight catches in the match, the most by a non-wicketkeeper in a Test at the time, showcasing his exceptional reflexes and safe hands. This record was later eclipsed by Aiden Markram 10 years later, when he took nine catches against India in Guwahati in November 2025.

6. WTC Final comeback (89 & 46 vs Australia, 2023)

After spending nearly 18 months out of the Test side, Rahane earned a surprise recall for the World Test Championship final on the back of prolific domestic performances for Mumbai and a resurgent IPL campaign with Chennai Super Kings. Drafted into the XI following Shreyas Iyer's injury, Rahane justified the selectors' faith by emerging as India's best batter at The Oval.

He scored a fighting 89 in the first innings after India slipped to 71/4 and followed it up with 46 in the second, while also crossing the milestone of 5,000 Test runs during the match. Although India lost the final, Rahane's comeback innings underlined his value as a dependable performer on the biggest stage.

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