Vardhman Textiles Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 50% YoY, Revenue Surges 13%

Vardhman Textiles reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter, driven by healthy growth in revenue and improved operating performance.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 49.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 310 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 207 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Topline, also known as revenue, increased 13.3% YoY to Rs 2,703 crore, from Rs 2,386 crore a year earlier.

The company's operating performance also strengthened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 45.1% YoY to Rs 473 crore from Rs 326 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consequently, EBITDA margin expanded to 17.5% in Q1FY27, from 13.7% in Q1FY26.

Vardhman Textiles is one of India's largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers, with operations spanning the entire textile value chain, from cotton yarn and fabrics to sewing threads and garments.

Part of the Vardhman Group, the company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India and is a leading exporter of cotton yarn.

Its integrated manufacturing model helps ensure greater quality control, operational efficiency, and resilience against fluctuations in individual segments of the textile industry.

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