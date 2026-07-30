Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Exide Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 27%, Revenue Rises To 5,305 Crore

Revenue rose 17.6% to Rs 5,305 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,510 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Exide Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 27%, Revenue Rises To 5,305 Crore
Pexels

Exide Industries announced April to June quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, July 30. The company's net profit jumped 27.2% to Rs 407 crore in the quarter from Rs 320 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 17.6% to Rs 5,305 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,510 crore in the same quarter previous year.

In terms of operations, EBITDA  advanced 19.3% to Rs 655 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin remained largely flat at 12.3% year-on-year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Meta Has Fallen Nearly 20% Since January. Why Wall Street Still Backs The Stock

Meta Has Fallen Nearly 20% Since January. Why Wall Street Still Backs The Stock

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com