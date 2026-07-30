Exide Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 27%, Revenue Rises To 5,305 Crore

Exide Industries announced April to June quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, July 30. The company's net profit jumped 27.2% to Rs 407 crore in the quarter from Rs 320 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 17.6% to Rs 5,305 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,510 crore in the same quarter previous year.

In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 19.3% to Rs 655 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin remained largely flat at 12.3% year-on-year.

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