Abu Dhabi Festival 2026: Dates, Events, Venues, Hans Zimmer Concert And More: Here's What To Expect

One of the UAE's biggest cultural events is set to return this autumn. Abu Dhabi Festival 2026 will run from October 10 to December 19, bringing nearly three months of concerts, dance, opera, theatre, visual arts and family activities to venues across the capital.

Now in its 23rd edition, the festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and is being held under the theme "The Wisdom of Culture."

Opening Concert And Hans Zimmer Live

The festival will begin on October 10 with a concert by the UAE National Orchestra at Etihad Arena. The performance will be conducted by François López-Ferrer and will feature acclaimed pianist David Khrikuli.

Another major attraction is Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level, which will take place at Etihad Arena on November 13. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer will perform some of his most famous film scores with a live orchestra and modern visual and electronic production.

More Than Just Concerts

The festival's programme goes beyond music. Visitors can enjoy opera, ballet, jazz, dance performances, theatre productions, recital series, exhibitions and community events at venues including Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Cultural Foundation, Zayed National Museum, Bassam Freiha Art Foundation and other locations across the city.

Some of the biggest performances include the American Ballet Theatre, Verdi's Opera Gala, Algarabía, recital concerts by Emirati and international artists, and a closing concert by Dhafer Youssef at Louvre Abu Dhabi on December 19.

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Children's Biennale Debuts

A new addition this year is the Children's Biennale, which organisers describe as the Arab world's first outdoor children's art biennale.

Running from November 6 to December 6 at Umm Al Emarat Park, the programme will allow children to create artworks with teaching artists using sustainable materials. Their work will later be displayed across the park as part of the UAE's Year of the Family celebrations.

The festival will also continue its education and community programmes through Festival Academy, Youth Matinées, ADMAF Talks and other activities designed for students, young artists and families.

Event Tickets

Tickets for the opening concert, Hans Zimmer Live and several other events are already on sale, with bookings for the remaining programmes expected to open closer to the festival.

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