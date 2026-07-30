Vedanta Aluminum Q1 Result: Revenue Surges To Rs 21,393 Crore, Profit Jumps 34%

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd.'s's net profit saw a 33.8% uptick to Rs 5,629 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker saw a profit of Rs 4,207 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 11.9% increase to Rs 21,393 crore, compared to Rs 19,124 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 23.3% to Rs 10,299 crore, compared to Rs 8,352 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 48.1% from 43.7%.

Vedanta Aluminium Q1 (Cons,QoQ)

Profit up 33.8% to Rs 5,629 crore versus Rs 4,207 crore.

Revenue up 11.9% to Rs 21,393 crore versus Rs 19,124 crore.

Ebitda up 23.3% to Rs 10,299 crore versus Rs 8,352 crore.

Ebitda margin at 48.1% versus 43.7%.

Vedanta Aluminium Share Price History

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd.'s share price saw a 2.82% uptick to trade at Rs 452 at 2:58 p.m., compared to a 0.10% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

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