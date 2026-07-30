Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Poster Torn Down In Mandya Amid Cauvery Water Protests

The Cauvery water dispute has now affected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's recently-released film Jana Nayagan.

Pro-Kannada groups removed the film's posters in Mandya and protested outside theatres after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu.

What Triggered The Protests?

The CWRC has ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water every day for 15 days.

The decision has triggered protests across the state, with farmers and Kannada organisations saying Karnataka cannot spare water while several regions are facing poor rainfall and water shortages.

Mandya, long at the heart of the Cauvery dispute, saw protests by farmers and pro-Kannada groups.

Soon after the order, protesters removed posters of Jana Nayagan displayed outside Gurushree Theatre.

More protests were reported in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ramanagara, where demonstrators demanded that the state government prioritise Karnataka's drinking water and farming needs before releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka To Appeal Against Order

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the Karnataka government will challenge the CWRC's order before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). He said the decision was taken after discussions with the Advocate General, legal experts and Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He added that he had invited Vijay to visit Karnataka's drought-hit Cauvery basin.

"We have requested Vijay to personally assess the situation in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka that is reeling under drought. He should witness the ground realities himself," he said.

ALSO READ: Cauvery Dispute: Karnataka To Appeal Against Panel Directive On Water Release To Tamil Nadu

Leaders Slams Water Release Order

Pro-Kannada organisations also opposed the CWRC's order. Protest leader Sa Ra Govindu said Karnataka was already facing drinking water shortages and lacked water for livestock and farming.

He questioned the order, saying Karnataka could not spare "even a drop" of water under the current situation.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Shivarame Gowda also termed the directive an "unscientific order" that ignored the ground realities and said Karnataka's farmers strongly condemned it.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to return to Karnataka immediately, saying the state was grappling with drought, drinking water shortages and the ongoing Cauvery dispute.

"I urge the Chief Minister to return to Karnataka immediately. While farmers are on the streets, remaining in Delhi for weeks is creating an impression of administrative failure among the public," Poojary said.

ALSO READ: Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Add 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres Next Week, H Vinoth Reveals

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