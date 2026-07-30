Grammys CEO Defends New Asian Pop Category After BTS Opts Out Of 2027 Awards

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has defended the Grammys' newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category after BTS announced it would not take part in the 2027 Grammy Awards.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Mason said he was disappointed by the group's decision but respected its choice.

Grammys CEO Defends New Category

"I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision."

He said the new category was created to celebrate the growing influence of Asian pop music, not to separate artists.

"The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists."

Mason added that the Academy introduced the category to recognise more musicians around the world. "More categories mean more artists' work is recognised. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognised by our 15,000 Grammy voters."

He also clarified that artists who compete in genre-specific categories are still eligible for the Grammys' top honours, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

"Those categories remain open to any eligible recording, regardless of genre. Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both."

Mason ended his statement by saying the Recording Academy would continue working with artists from around the world.

The CEO's statement came hours after BTS announced that it would not submit its music for Grammy consideration this year.

ALSO READ: BTS Say No To Grammy Awards 2027; Here's Real Reason Behind Their Decision

Why BTS Pulled Out Of The Grammys

The seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook—shared the same statement on their individual Instagram accounts.

"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us."

BTS' decision follows the Recording Academy's announcement last month of five new Grammy categories for the 2027 ceremony. One of them, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, recognises performances from Asian music markets—including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop—that feature one or more Asian languages.

The group recently returned with Arirang, its 10th studio album and first full-length release in six years after completing South Korea's mandatory military service. Their decision to skip this year's Grammy race has sparked debate over the Academy's new category and how international artists should be recognised.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jung Kook Opens Up About Uncomfortable Fan Encounter, Urges Respect

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