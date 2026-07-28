BTS' Jung Kook Opens Up About Uncomfortable Fan Encounter, Urges Respect

BTS member Jung Kook has opened up about an unpleasant encounter with a fan, saying that invading someone's personal space is disrespectful.

Speaking during a Weverse livestream on July 27, the singer recalled how one interaction during a recent outing left him uncomfortable, while another reminded him why he values polite fans.

Jung Kook Calls Out Rude Fan Behaviour

Jung Kook revealed that after watching the Korean film Hope by himself, he stopped at a bakery to buy bread. It was there that a fan approached him in a way he found inappropriate.

Describing the moment, he said, "I had gone into a bakery to buy some bread, and all of a sudden there was someone standing right in front of me with a camera pointed at me like this. I don't really think that's very respectful."

The singer said such behaviour should not be considered acceptable regardless of who the person is. "I don't care how old you are or where you're from... just shoving a camera in someone's face like that... I felt that was kind of rude. So, if this somehow reaches that person…" he said.

Recalls Another Fan Interaction

Before the bakery incident, Jung Kook had a much more pleasant interaction after leaving the cinema. Fans who recognised him outside the theatre first asked whether they could take pictures with him, and he happily agreed.

According to Jung Kook, these are the kinds of moments he appreciates because they allow both him and fans to enjoy the interaction without crossing personal boundaries.

The BTS star has previously addressed similar issues. During a Weverse livestream in June, shortly after the group's Madrid concerts, fans repeatedly urged him to stop streaming and go to sleep.

While he acknowledged that the comments came from a place of concern, he reminded viewers that deciding when to sleep was his own choice, reinforcing that fans should respect an artist's personal decisions.

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Arirang World Tour Resumes In August

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing to continue its Arirang World Tour after a brief break. The group—RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook—will resume the tour on August 1 with two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. They will then perform in Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago as part of the North American leg of the tour.

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