Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open Ahead Nifty F&O Expiry; Asian Stocks Slump Led By Kospi's 8% Fall
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,981, compared to Monday's index close of 23,995.95.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,981, compared to Monday's index close of 23,995.95 amid F&O expiry and weak global cues as Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as investors reduced risk ahead of key monetary policy announcements and earnings from the world's biggest technology companies, with geopolitical developments in the Middle East also shaping sentiment.
Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 3.51%, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 7.6%, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.27%.
Markets are entering a crucial week that includes policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. Investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings from major technology companies to assess whether their heavy investments in artificial intelligence are translating into stronger financial performance.
Developments in the Middle East remained another key focus. President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were engaged in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, but warned that hostilities could resume if the talks failed to produce an agreement.
Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are discussing ways to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Progress on that front could ease concerns over disruptions to one of the world's most important energy trade routes.
Wall Street delivered a mixed performance overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 260 points, or roughly 0.5%, while the S&P 500 ended little changed after lower crude oil prices improved sentiment following the temporary pause in fighting between the United States and Iran.
U.S. futures were largely subdued during Asian trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 24 points, while S&P 500 futures edged down 0.03%. Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.2% as investors remained cautious ahead of results from major technology companies.
Market participants are expected to keep a close watch on central bank guidance, corporate earnings and geopolitical developments this week, as each has the potential to influence expectations for inflation, interest rates and global equity markets.
Stock Market Live: Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Suzlon Headline Earnings Calendar
A packed earnings calendar will keep investors busy today, with results due from Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Suzlon Energy, Ambuja Cements, Varun Beverages and several other companies.
Stock Market Live: India Tightens Semaglutide Supply Checks After Counterfeit Alert
India’s drug regulator has directed state and Union Territory authorities to increase checks on pharmaceutical supply chains after Interpol flagged a counterfeit semaglutide batch, Mint reported.
The alert concerned batch FJ3178, with an expiry date of February 2029, carrying the name of European company Hilma Biocare, the report said, adding that the CDSCO issued the directive after receiving information from the CBI on July 7.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says US Paused Iran Strikes To Allow Talks
US President Donald Trump said the US paused strikes against Iran to allow negotiations to proceed, according to reports. He said military operations could resume if the talks fail.
Stock Market Live: US Trade Representative Says Capacity Probe May Lead To More Tariffs
The US Trade Representative said tariffs would not affect US interest rates, according to reports. The official said an investigation into excess capacity was nearing completion and could result in additional tariffs.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says US And Iran Are Holding Talks On Deal
US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran were holding talks over a possible agreement, Bloomberg reported. He described the negotiations as friendly and said the US would move quickly to end Iran’s nuclear threat.
Stock Market Live: US Administration Nears Voluntary AI Framework
- The Trump administration is close to introducing a voluntary framework for artificial intelligence, according to the information provided.
- Trump also said Iran was holding negotiations with the US over a possible agreement and reiterated plans to address Iran’s nuclear programme.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Prices May Fall After US-Iran War Ends
- US President Donald Trump said prices could fall sharply once the war ends. He reiterated that the US should have the world’s lowest interest rate and said Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh would make the appropriate decision.
- Trump also said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about reports of Russia providing satellite images to Iran.
Stock Market Live: Brent Falls Below $88 As US-Iran Talks Ease Supply Concerns
Brent crude fell below $88 a barrel after dropping 8.7% on Monday, its steepest decline in more than three months. West Texas Intermediate traded near $82 a barrel as the US and Iran held talks to end the Middle East conflict.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Ends Mixed, US Futures Remain Subdued
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 260 points, or about 0.5%, overnight. The S&P 500 ended little changed as crude oil prices fell after a temporary pause in fighting between the US and Iran.
- Dow futures gained 24 points during Asian trade. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.03%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2% ahead of results from major technology companies.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Policy Decisions, Tech Earnings
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.51%, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 6.70%. Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.27%.
- Investors reduced risk ahead of monetary policy announcements and earnings from global technology companies. Developments in the Middle East also remained in focus.
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