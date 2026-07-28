Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open Ahead Nifty F&O Expiry; Asian Stocks Slump Led By Kospi's 8% Fall

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,981, compared to Monday's index close of 23,995.95 amid F&O expiry and weak global cues as Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as investors reduced risk ahead of key monetary policy announcements and earnings from the world's biggest technology companies, with geopolitical developments in the Middle East also shaping sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 3.51%, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 7.6%, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.27%.

Markets are entering a crucial week that includes policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. Investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings from major technology companies to assess whether their heavy investments in artificial intelligence are translating into stronger financial performance.

Developments in the Middle East remained another key focus. President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were engaged in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, but warned that hostilities could resume if the talks failed to produce an agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are discussing ways to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Progress on that front could ease concerns over disruptions to one of the world's most important energy trade routes.

Wall Street delivered a mixed performance overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 260 points, or roughly 0.5%, while the S&P 500 ended little changed after lower crude oil prices improved sentiment following the temporary pause in fighting between the United States and Iran.

U.S. futures were largely subdued during Asian trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 24 points, while S&P 500 futures edged down 0.03%. Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.2% as investors remained cautious ahead of results from major technology companies.

Market participants are expected to keep a close watch on central bank guidance, corporate earnings and geopolitical developments this week, as each has the potential to influence expectations for inflation, interest rates and global equity markets.