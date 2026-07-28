Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 28

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,43,830 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,21,780 per kg around 6.15 am on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

Across India, the price of 24K gold averaged out at Rs 1,43,830 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,844 per 10gm. Over a week, the price of 24K gold surged marginally by 0.2%, but it gained significantly by around 47% during the past year.

As usual, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,570 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,320 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,980 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,380 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,680 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,790 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,606, Delhi price was at Rs 1,31,377, Chennai at Rs 1,31,982, Kolkata at Rs 1,31,432, Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,707, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,808 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India,Silver 999 Fine stood at Rs 2,21,780 per kg on Tuesday, while Silver 925 Sterling was at Rs 2,05,147 per kg. Unlike gold, silver declined over a week by around 1.11%; however, it gained nearly 96% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,21,380 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,21,000 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,22,020 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,21,090 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,21,550 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,21,730 per kg

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