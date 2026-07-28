Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 28

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,43,830 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,21,780 per kg around 6.15 am on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.
Gold Price Today in India
Across India, the price of 24K gold averaged out at Rs 1,43,830 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,844 per 10gm. Over a week, the price of 24K gold surged marginally by 0.2%, but it gained significantly by around 47% during the past year.
As usual, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.
Also Read: 'Oil Dropped, Stocks Rose': Trump Defends Iran Pause, But Warns Of Strikes If Talks Fail
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,43,570 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,43,320 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,43,980 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,43,380 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,680 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,790 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,606, Delhi price was at Rs 1,31,377, Chennai at Rs 1,31,982, Kolkata at Rs 1,31,432, Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,707, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,808 per 10gm.
Silver Price Today
In India,Silver 999 Fine stood at Rs 2,21,780 per kg on Tuesday, while Silver 925 Sterling was at Rs 2,05,147 per kg. Unlike gold, silver declined over a week by around 1.11%; however, it gained nearly 96% over a year.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 2,21,380 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,21,000 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,22,020 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,21,090 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,21,550 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,21,730 per kg
Also Read: Govt Sets Up Task Force To Boost Toy Manufacturing, Exports; Targets 5% Of Global Market By 2032
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.