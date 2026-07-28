Mumbai Water Cut Alert: 15% Reduction In Supply Across City — Check Reason, Timings

Residents in several parts of Mumbai may experience a 15% reduction in water supply as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation undertakes major electrical equipment replacement work at the Panjrapur Mumbai-3 Pumping Station.

According to the BMC's Water Engineering Department, the existing 6.6 kV High Tension Control Panels at the pumping station are being replaced with new, modern and more efficient panels.

The work will be carried out from 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, to 5:00 am on Wednesday, July 29 which is approximately 20 hours.

A total of 10 old high-tension control panels are scheduled to be replaced. During the first phase of the project, four out of the total 10 high tension control panels will be replaced first. To complete this work safely and in a planned manner, the civic body said that it is inevitable to shut down the Mumbai 3 Pumping Station for approximately 20 hours.

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As a result, the supply of water from Panjrapur to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant will be suspended during the 20-hour period. This is expected to cause an approximately 15% reduction in water supply in parts of Mumbai city, the Western Suburbs and the Eastern Suburbs.

The civic body has requested to take note of this and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation administration.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's water supply received another boost as the combined storage of the city's seven reservoirs rose to 88.40% on Monday. According to the BMC, the seven reservoirs held 12,79,534 million litres of water, or 88.40% of their total live storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, on Monday.

Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes continue to overflow after reaching their full capacity. The remaining reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Tansa, are at varying storage levels.

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Near 90% Storage; Rain Likely To Subside In Coming Days

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