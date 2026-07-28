Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 28

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Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, halting a five-day losing streak, their longest losing streak since the Jan. 9. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.96% or 228.50 points to 23,995.95 and the BSE Sensex gained 1.02% or 776.01 points to 76,835.78.

US Market Recap

US stocks rallied at the opening bell on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging more than 600 points, as a sharp decline in crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment following a pause in hostilities between the US and Iran.

Real-time market data showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 587.76 points, or 1.13%, to 52,535.01. The S&P 500 advanced 55.74 points, or 0.75%, to 7,467.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 234.80 points, or 0.94%, to 25,210.62.

ALSO READ: Vedanta Power Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Earnings And Updates

Gravita India Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 41.8% to Rs. 1,475 crore versus Rs. 1,040 crore YoY

Ebitda up 9% to Rs. 109.7 crore versus Rs. 100.6 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 7.4% versus 9.7% YoY

Net profit up 14% to Rs. 106 crore versus Rs. 93 crore YoY

Closes operations of Arm Gravita Metal Inc.

Bharat Electronics Q1

Revenue up 25.3% to Rs. 5,533 crore versus Rs. 4,417 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12% to Rs. 1,389 crore versus Rs. 1,240 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 25.1% versus 28.1% YoY

Net profit up 8.2% to Rs. 1,048 crore versus Rs. 969 crore YoY

Order book at Rs. 72,258 crore as on July 1

Sagar Cements Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 5.3% to Rs. 706 crore versus Rs. 671 crore YoY

Ebitda down 40.4% to Rs. 72.4 crore versus Rs. 122 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 10.3% versus 18.1% YoY

Net loss at Rs. 23.1 crore versus profit of Rs. 1.2 crore YoY

Northern Arc Capital Q1 (Cons)

Total income up 28.8% to Rs. 783 crore versus Rs. 608 crore YoY

Net interest income up 32% to Rs. 394 crore versus Rs. 298 crore YoY

Operating profit up 27% to Rs. 263 crore versus Rs. 207 crore YoY

Net profit up 40.9% to Rs. 114 crore versus Rs. 81.1 crore YoY

Assets under management up 26.2% to Rs. 16,855 crore versus Rs. 13,351 crore YoY

NIM at 9.3% versus 9.8%, down 50 bps QoQ

Tata Power Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 5.6% to Rs. 19,051 crore versus Rs. 18,035 crore YoY

Ebitda down 3% to Rs. 4,013 crore versus Rs. 4,139 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 21.1% versus 22.9% YoY

Net profit up 10.9% to Rs. 1,176 crore versus Rs. 1,060 crore YoY

Usha Martin Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 16.4% to Rs. 1,033 crore versus Rs. 887 crore YoY

Ebitda up 43.7% to Rs. 208 crore versus Rs. 145 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 20.1% versus 16.3% YoY

Net profit up 40.6% to Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 101 crore YoY

Coal India Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 46,255 crore versus Rs. 42,919 crore YoY

Ebitda down 4.1% to Rs. 12,069 crore versus Rs. 12,588 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 26.1% versus 29.3% YoY

Net profit up 0.6% to Rs. 8,852 crore versus Rs. 8,797 crore YoY

Interim dividend of Rs. 5.5 per share

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 (Cons)

Revenue down 19% to Rs. 1,206 crore versus Rs. 1,486 crore YoY

Ebitda down 46.2% to Rs. 182 crore versus Rs. 338 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 15.1% versus 22.7% YoY

Net profit down 44.3% to Rs. 198 crore versus Rs. 356 crore YoY

Tata Chemicals Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 14.4% to Rs. 4,255 crore versus Rs. 3,719 crore YoY

Ebitda down 14.5% to Rs. 555 crore versus Rs. 649 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 13% versus 17.5% YoY

Net loss at Rs. 17 crore versus profit of Rs. 252 crore YoY

Gallantt Ispat Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 1.6% to Rs. 1,146 crore versus Rs. 1,128 crore YoY

Ebitda down 25% to Rs. 185 crore versus Rs. 247 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 16.2% versus 21.9% YoY

Net profit down 28.8% to Rs. 124 crore versus Rs. 174 crore YoY

Appoints Amit Jalan as CFO

Tilaknagar Industries Q1 (Cons)

Revenue to Rs. 1,046 crore versus Rs. 394 crore YoY

Ebitda up 78.9% to Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 94.4 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 16.1% versus 24% YoY

Net profit down 64.3% to Rs. 31.6 crore versus Rs. 88.5 crore YoY

One-time cost of Rs. 30 crore in Q1

CCL Products Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 13.7% to Rs. 1,200 crore versus Rs. 1,056 crore YoY

Ebitda up 21.6% to Rs. 193 crore versus Rs. 159 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 16.1% versus 15.1% YoY

Net profit up 61.5% to Rs. 117 crore versus Rs. 72.4 crore YoY

Supreme Petrochem Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 22.3% to Rs. 1,715 crore versus Rs. 1,402 crore YoY

Ebitda to Rs. 332 crore versus Rs. 116 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 19.4% versus 8.3% YoY

Net profit to Rs. 237 crore versus Rs. 81.8 crore YoY

To spend Rs. 325 crore to expand polystyrene capacity

Balaji Amines Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 27.2% to Rs. 456 crore versus Rs. 358 crore YoY

Ebitda to Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 54.7 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 25.4% versus 15.3% YoY

Net profit up 97.2% to Rs. 74.9 crore versus Rs. 38 crore YoY

JK Paper Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 13.6% to Rs. 1,887 crore versus Rs. 1,661 crore YoY

Ebitda up 16.5% to Rs. 290 crore versus Rs. 249 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 15.4% versus 15% YoY

Net profit up 64.6% to Rs. 130 crore versus Rs. 79 crore YoY

Aeroflex Industries Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 72.5% to Rs. 145 crore versus Rs. 84.3 crore YoY

Ebitda to Rs. 33.5 crore versus Rs. 15.4 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 23% versus 18.2% YoY

Net profit to Rs. 18.8 crore versus Rs. 7.2 crore YoY

Home First Finance Q1

Total income up 18.6% to Rs. 540 crore versus Rs. 455 crore YoY

Net profit up 34.4% to Rs. 160 crore versus Rs. 119 crore YoY

Tejas Networks Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 99.1% to Rs. 402 crore versus Rs. 202 crore YoY

Ebitda loss at Rs. 100 crore versus loss of Rs. 136 crore YoY

Net loss at Rs. 202 crore versus loss of Rs. 194 crore YoY

Indus Towers Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 4.6% to Rs. 8,431 crore versus Rs. 8,058 crore YoY

Ebitda up 3% to Rs. 4,521 crore versus Rs. 4,390 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 53.6% versus 54.5% YoY

Net profit up 0.5% to Rs. 1,746 crore versus Rs. 1,737 crore YoY

Other income at Rs. 121 crore versus Rs. 85 crore YoY

Capri Global Capital Q1 (Cons)

Total income up 57% to Rs. 1,581 crore versus Rs. 1,005 crore YoY

Net profit to Rs. 353 crore versus Rs. 175 crore YoY

Happiest Minds Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 4% to Rs. 629 crore versus Rs. 604 crore QoQ

EBIT up 15.8% to Rs. 95 crore versus Rs. 82 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 15.1% versus 13.6% QoQ

Net profit up 10.5% to Rs. 67.6 crore versus Rs. 61.2 crore QoQ

Aurionpro Solutions Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 3.6% to Rs. 358 crore versus Rs. 346 crore QoQ

EBIT down 11.3% to Rs. 50.1 crore versus Rs. 56.5 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 14% versus 16.3% QoQ

Net profit down 25.4% to Rs. 45.9 crore versus Rs. 61.5 crore QoQ

Earnings

AGI Greenpac

Ambuja Cements

Birlasoft

Cemindia Projects

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

City Union Bank

DCM Shriram

Deep Industries

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Hindustan Unilever

Indoco Remedies

Larsen & Toubro

Navneet Education

Netweb Technologies India

Paradeep Phosphates

Pfizer

PTC India Financial Services

The Phoenix Mills

Pine Labs

Radico Khaitan

Rossell Techsys

RPG Life Sciences

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India

S H Kelkar and Company

Sirca Paints India

Sundaram-Clayton

Supreme Industries

Suzlon Energy

Tata Capital

TTK Prestige

Varun Beverages

VST Industries

Stocks In News

Wipro – Partnered with Databricks to help enterprises modernise data infrastructure and deploy AI at scale.

– Partnered with Databricks to help enterprises modernise data infrastructure and deploy AI at scale. Zaggle Prepaid – Entered into a three-year agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to provide Zaggle Zatix and its Corporate Credit Card programme for DICV's fleet partners.

– Entered into a three-year agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to provide Zaggle Zatix and its Corporate Credit Card programme for DICV's fleet partners. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries – Partner Philogen resubmitted the European Medicines Agency marketing authorisation application for Nidlegy, a melanoma treatment, for Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

– Partner Philogen resubmitted the European Medicines Agency marketing authorisation application for Nidlegy, a melanoma treatment, for Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Jeena Sikho Lifecare – Launched four Ayurvedic pain relief patch products.

– Launched four Ayurvedic pain relief patch products. Pfizer – Amit Agarwal resigned as Executive Director-Finance and CFO, effective Oct. 8, 2026.

– Amit Agarwal resigned as Executive Director-Finance and CFO, effective Oct. 8, 2026. Avenue Supermarts – Opened a new DMart store in Pratapnagar, Udaipur, taking the total store count to 505.

– Opened a new DMart store in Pratapnagar, Udaipur, taking the total store count to 505. Heritage Foods – Acquired an additional 20% stake in PBJL, increasing its holding to 71%. PBJL became a subsidiary effective July 27, 2026.

– Acquired an additional 20% stake in PBJL, increasing its holding to 71%. PBJL became a subsidiary effective July 27, 2026. HCLTech – Released Economist Enterprise AI research on the TMT sector based on responses from more than 200 C-suite executives.

– Released Economist Enterprise AI research on the TMT sector based on responses from more than 200 C-suite executives. Goodluck India – Subsidiary Goodluck Defence received a Quality Assurance Certificate from the Directorate General of Quality Assurance for the supply of 155 mm M107 Ready-to-Fill artillery shells assembled with recovery plugs.

– Subsidiary Goodluck Defence received a Quality Assurance Certificate from the Directorate General of Quality Assurance for the supply of 155 mm M107 Ready-to-Fill artillery shells assembled with recovery plugs. Tata Power – Board approved a private placement of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to Rs. 4,500 crore to refinance loans.

– Board approved a private placement of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to Rs. 4,500 crore to refinance loans. Waaree Renewable Technologies – Signed an ECI agreement with an SPV of a leading global IPP to develop a utility-scale solar PV project with BESS in New Zealand, marking its entry into the Australia-New Zealand renewable energy market.

– Signed an ECI agreement with an SPV of a leading global IPP to develop a utility-scale solar PV project with BESS in New Zealand, marking its entry into the Australia-New Zealand renewable energy market. SRF – Income Tax Department rectified the FY22 tax order, reducing the tax demand to Rs. 9.46 crore from Rs. 327.44 crore. The company is evaluating legal options for the remaining demand.

– Income Tax Department rectified the FY22 tax order, reducing the tax demand to Rs. 9.46 crore from Rs. 327.44 crore. The company is evaluating legal options for the remaining demand. Mankind Pharma – Completed the sale of its entire 100% stake in Broadway Hospitality Services for Rs. 49 crore.

– Completed the sale of its entire 100% stake in Broadway Hospitality Services for Rs. 49 crore. Tata Motors – Flooding disrupted operations at its Sanand plant and suppliers in Gujarat on July 27. The company expects normalcy to return in the next few days.

– Flooding disrupted operations at its Sanand plant and suppliers in Gujarat on July 27. The company expects normalcy to return in the next few days. Gravita India – Board approved the closure of subsidiary Gravita Metal Inc. from Aug. 1, 2026, consolidating operations at its Jaipur facility to improve operational and cost efficiencies.

– Board approved the closure of subsidiary Gravita Metal Inc. from Aug. 1, 2026, consolidating operations at its Jaipur facility to improve operational and cost efficiencies. NDR Auto Components – Shareholders approved the reappointment of Pranav Relan, Ayush Relan and Rajat Bhandari as Whole-Time Directors. Rajat Bhandari will continue as Executive Director and Company Secretary.

– Shareholders approved the reappointment of Pranav Relan, Ayush Relan and Rajat Bhandari as Whole-Time Directors. Rajat Bhandari will continue as Executive Director and Company Secretary. Sumitomo Chemical India – Shareholders approved the appointment of Dr. Suresh Ramachandran as Managing Director and the transition of Chetan Shah to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective Sept. 1, 2026.

– Shareholders approved the appointment of Dr. Suresh Ramachandran as Managing Director and the transition of Chetan Shah to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective Sept. 1, 2026. Anand Rathi Wealth – Promoter Anand Rathi IT disclosed the invocation of pledge on a portion of its shareholding on May 11, 2026.

– Promoter Anand Rathi IT disclosed the invocation of pledge on a portion of its shareholding on May 11, 2026. Mphasis – Promoters refinanced existing financing arrangements by releasing and creating fresh encumbrances over 30.55% of the company's share capital, with no change in promoter shareholding.

– Promoters refinanced existing financing arrangements by releasing and creating fresh encumbrances over 30.55% of the company's share capital, with no change in promoter shareholding. Vardhman Special Steels – Began development of a forging facility with a planned investment of Rs. 1,116 crore in two phases to manufacture precision-forged automotive components in partnership with Aichi Steel Corporation.

– Began development of a forging facility with a planned investment of Rs. 1,116 crore in two phases to manufacture precision-forged automotive components in partnership with Aichi Steel Corporation. Adani Energy Solutions – Launched its QIP on July 27 with a floor price of Rs. 1,698.15 per share and may offer a discount of up to 5%.

– Launched its QIP on July 27 with a floor price of Rs. 1,698.15 per share and may offer a discount of up to 5%. Rajesh Exports – Said it has no information regarding the reported NEFRA probe.

– Said it has no information regarding the reported NEFRA probe. Torrent Pharmaceuticals – NSE and BSE approved the listing of 4,19,22,416 shares issued under the JB Chemicals amalgamation, effective July 28, 2026.

– NSE and BSE approved the listing of 4,19,22,416 shares issued under the JB Chemicals amalgamation, effective July 28, 2026. TVS Motor Company – Acquired a 4.39% stake in TVS Credit Services from Lucas TVS for Rs. 711 crore, increasing its holding to 85.15% from 80.76%.

– Acquired a 4.39% stake in TVS Credit Services from Lucas TVS for Rs. 711 crore, increasing its holding to 85.15% from 80.76%. Bank of Baroda – Reported a cybersecurity incident involving a potential business email compromise. An independent CERT-In empanelled agency is investigating, and the bank said there is no material impact on operations, financial performance or business continuity.

– Reported a cybersecurity incident involving a potential business email compromise. An independent CERT-In empanelled agency is investigating, and the bank said there is no material impact on operations, financial performance or business continuity. InterGlobe Aviation – Board redesignated CFO Gaurav Negi as Advisor and appointed Kiran Thadimarri as CFO with effect from July 28, 2026.

Bulk/Block Deals

Asian Granito Tiles - Gaurav R Gandhi HUF sold 4.75 lakh shares at Rs 53.77 per share.

- Gaurav R Gandhi HUF sold 4.75 lakh shares at Rs 53.77 per share. Bluestone Jewel - HRTI Private Limited bought 59,171 shares at Rs 808.14 per share, while QE Securities LLP sold 31,259 shares at Rs 806.12 per share.

- HRTI Private Limited bought 59,171 shares at Rs 808.14 per share, while QE Securities LLP sold 31,259 shares at Rs 806.12 per share. Caliber Mining and Logistics - Dipan Mehta Commodities Private Limited sold 9,940 shares at Rs 583.78 per share. Elixir Wealth Management Private Limited sold 6,980 shares at Rs 578.43 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 88,887 shares at Rs 586.23 per share and sold the same number of shares at Rs 588.25 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 16,813 shares at Rs 584.33 per share.

- Dipan Mehta Commodities Private Limited sold 9,940 shares at Rs 583.78 per share. Elixir Wealth Management Private Limited sold 6,980 shares at Rs 578.43 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 88,887 shares at Rs 586.23 per share and sold the same number of shares at Rs 588.25 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 16,813 shares at Rs 584.33 per share. Creative Newtech - Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 1,465 shares at Rs 1,014.72 per share.

- Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 1,465 shares at Rs 1,014.72 per share. Gandhar Oil Refinery - HRTI Private Limited sold 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 247.72 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 8,067 shares at Rs 247.61 per share, while QE Securities LLP bought 17,659 shares at Rs 246.21 per share.

- HRTI Private Limited sold 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 247.72 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 8,067 shares at Rs 247.61 per share, while QE Securities LLP bought 17,659 shares at Rs 246.21 per share. KFin Technologies - Graviton Research Capital LLP bought and sold 10.73 lakh shares, resulting in no net change in its holding.

- Graviton Research Capital LLP bought and sold 10.73 lakh shares, resulting in no net change in its holding. Motisons - Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 5.55 lakh shares at Rs 14.51 per share.

- Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 5.55 lakh shares at Rs 14.51 per share. Shanti Gold - Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 4,200 shares at Rs 226.80 per share.

- Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 4,200 shares at Rs 226.80 per share. Suryoday Small Finance Bank - Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 1,401 shares at Rs 191.50 per share.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

5Paisa Capital

Transrail Lighting

Meetings

5Paisa Capital - To consider the proposal for issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securitie

Corporate Actions



SRF - Interim Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share

AGM

Chola Invest

Pfizer

Happiest Minds

Punjab and Sind

Sundaram Clayton

Motherson SWI

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5% - Ramco Systems

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle

Diamond Power Infrastructure

E2E Networks

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

MPS

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)

ALSO READ: Nvidia, AMD, SK Hynix, Micron Shares Plunge Up To 9% After China Cracks DUV Lithography

F&O Cues

Nifty July Futures is up 0.98% to Rs. 24040 at a premium of Rs. 45.

Maximum Call OI at 24200 strike and Maximum Put OI at 23000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban - None

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