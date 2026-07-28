Xtranet Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date

Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28. Investors who applied for the issue can check their allotment status online through the BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies websites. The refund initiation process will begin on July 29, followed by the credit of shares into investors' demat accounts on the same day.

The IPO was subscribed 12.24 times overall, led by strong demand from non-institutional investors (26.65x), followed by retail investors (8.98x) and qualified institutional buyers (7.13x).

Investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. The shares will list on NSE, BSE tentatively on July 30.

How To Check Xtranet Technologies IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ Xtranet Technologies IPO ” from the dropdown menu.

” from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Xtranet Technologies IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select “IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' XTRANET ' from the dropdown list.

' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Xtranet Technologies IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

From the IPO Name dropdown, select Xtranet Technologies IPO.

Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.

Enter the details for the selected method.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

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Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 7.7 per share, indicating an estimated listing gain of around 6% over the upper price band of Rs 127. Based on the latest GMP, shares of Xtranet Technologies are expected to debut at Rs 134.7. However, GMP is unofficial and may not accurately predict the listing price.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Details

The Xtranet Technologies IPO price band was fixed at Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share. The book-built issue size stood at Rs 166.80 crore and comprised an entirely fresh issue of 1.31 crore shares.

Founded in 2002, Xtranet Technologies provides integrated IT solutions.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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