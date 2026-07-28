BEL Shares Fall 2.5% After Q1 Margin Miss — Should You Buy?

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. are under pressure in Tuesday's early trade after reporting a weaker-than-expected operating margin in the June quarter. However, leading brokerages are reiterating bullish views on the company's long-term growth prospects driven by a robust order pipeline and rising defence spending.

BEL shares slumped 2.49% to Rs 397 apiece as of 9:22 am. It fell as much as 3.34% during the opening trade.

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Bharat Electronics Q1 Results - Standalone

Revenue at Rs 5,533.06 crore vs estimate of Rs 5,086 crore

EBITDA at Rs 1,389.2 crore vs estimate of Rs 1,417 crore

EBITDA margin at 25.1% vs estimate of 27.86%

Net profit (PAT) at Rs 1,048.33 crore vs estimate of Rs 1,077 crore

Brokerages on BEL

JPMorgan

Maintain Overweight; Target Price: Rs 525.

Product mix impacted margins in Q1.

FY27 guidance was maintained across key parameters.

BEL remains JPMorgan's top pick in the Indian defence sector.

Medium-term margin sustainability and the impact of the Pay Commission remain key monitorables.

A strong order pipeline includes NGC, P75I, Hammer, Shakti and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Goldman Sachs

Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 470 from Rs 475.

Order inflows remain the key monitorable.

Management maintained guidance across key parameters.

A robust programme pipeline is the key near-term catalyst.

Margins are expected to remain resilient.

Exports are becoming an increasingly important part of BEL's medium-term strategy.

Sees strong growth potential in the counter-drone and drone segments.

Macquarie

Maintain Outperform; Hike target price to Rs 550 from Rs 510.

Q1 performance was ahead of expectations.

Order backlog remained steady.

Expects FY27 order inflows to exceed Rs 55,000 crore.

Believes BEL is among the best-positioned stocks to benefit from India's multi-year defence opportunity.

Jefferies

Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 550 from Rs 585.

Strong execution offset the margin miss.

FY27 order inflow guidance was maintained, with 16% of the target already achieved YTD (excluding QRSAM).

Management reiterated confidence in 15%+ FY27 revenue growth.

Sees visible double-digit earnings growth over the medium term.

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