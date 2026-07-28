Suzlon Energy Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch, Share Price

Suzlon Energy Ltd. will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 28, with investors closely tracking order inflows, wind turbine deliveries, margins and management commentary on India's renewable energy demand.

Here's everything you need to know about Suzlon Energy's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 20, Suzlon Energy said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 28 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Suzlon typically focuses its first-quarter board meeting on approving quarterly financial statements, and no dividend proposal has been included in the agenda.

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Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 28 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Track all the latest Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, management commentary and market reaction in our LIVE blog here -> HUL, L&T, Suzlon Energy Q1 Results Live

Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will closely monitor fresh order wins, execution of the company's growing order book, margins, manufacturing expansion and commentary on demand under India's renewable energy push.

Revenue growth and overall execution momentum

Order inflows and order book to gauge future growth visibility

Wind turbine deliveries (MW executed) during the quarter

EBITDA margin and net profit to assess profitability

Management commentary on renewable energy demand, project execution and order pipeline

FY27 growth outlook, including manufacturing expansion and new turbine platform updates

Suzlon Energy Share Price Performance

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. have declined 0.81% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has fallen 9.46% over the past month but gained 14.61% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is up 0.04%, while it has declined 19.25% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 66.81 on the NSE on August 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 38.19 on March 9, 2026.

Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1 to July 30.

Suzlon Energy Q4FY26 Results

The previous quarter reflected strong revenue growth driven by higher execution, although profit moderated from the year-ago period.

Suzlon Energy reported a 44.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,468.06 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 3,773.54 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit fell 5.6% YoY to Rs 1,114.35 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,180.98 crore in Q4FY25.

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