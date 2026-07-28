WWE RAW Highlights: Seth Rollins Drops Roman Reigns, Raquel Rodriguez Wins Women's IC Title, Brock Lesnar Taunts Oba Femi Ahead Of SummerSlam

The final action of WWE RAW before SummerSlam, took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on July 27 and delivered major storyline developments across the fight card. Seth Rollins gained the upper hand on World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship with help from The Judgment Day, and Brock Lesnar played mind games with Oba Femi ahead of their Hell in a Cell clash. Also, Ethan Page defeated Rey Mysterio, Je'Von Evans stunned Rusev, and several rivalries escalated heading into one of WWE's biggest premium live events of the year.

Seth Rollins floors Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns opened RAW with his trademark "Acknowledge Me" address before being interrupted by Seth Rollins. The verbal exchange quickly turned physical, with Rollins dropping Reigns with a Stomp to stand tall in the show's closing confrontation and seize momentum before their SummerSlam showdown.

Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sol Ruca to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Sol Ruca in a physical contest. Rodriguez battled through a bloodied nose as Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan attempted to swing the match in her favour, while IYO SKY arrived to support Ruca. Despite the ringside chaos, Rodriguez escaped the Sol Snatcher and delivered the Tejana Bomb to pin Ruca and claim the title.

Brock Lesnar outsmarts Oba Femi during Hell in a Cell weigh-in

Triple H and Adam Pearce hosted the official weigh-in inside a lowered Hell in a Cell structure, with Oba Femi weighing 302 lbs and Brock Lesnar 303 lbs. Rather than entering the cage, Lesnar locked the door from the outside, taunted Femi with the key and promised to see him at SummerSlam. An enraged Femi responded by laying waste to the security personnel at ringside.

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Ethan Page beats Rey Mysterio

Ethan Page earned another notable victory over Rey Mysterio in a rematch from last month. Page seized the early advantage with a brutal powerbomb on the ring apron before Mysterio battled back with a tornado DDT and a top-rope hurricanrana to the outside. The Hall of Famer looked set to hit the 619, but Page cleverly used the ring apron to block the move before planting Mysterio with the Ego-Plex for the pinfall.

Je'Von Evans shocks Rusev

Je'Von Evans pulled off another impressive upset by defeating Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute dominated much of the contest, even landing a Machka Kick and attempting to lock in the Accolade, but Evans escaped. After avoiding another Machka Kick, Evans countered with a stunner before connecting with the OG Cutter to seal a shock victory.

The Vision defeats Alpha Academy

Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa after Logan Paul and Maxxine Dupri repeatedly got involved at ringside. Otis briefly turned the tide after tagging in, flattening both opponents and landing the Caterpillar on Breakker. However, Paul distracted the referee as Tozawa went for a Senton Bomb. Theory then held Tozawa in place, allowing Breakker to connect with a devastating Spear for the victory. After the match, Dupri stopped Otis from hitting a splash on Theory before The Vision attacked him, culminating with Theory smashing a steel chair over Otis' head.

Ryan Garcia joins The Judgment Day

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia made a surprise appearance during Joe Hendry and Danhausen's concert segment, aligning himself with The Judgment Day. Garcia's arrival added another twist to the faction's growing influence on RAW ahead of SummerSlam.

LA Knight, The Usos and Jacob Fatu brawl

LA Knight's confrontation with The Bloodline erupted into a chaotic brawl before Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa entered the fray. The trio eventually got the better of The Bloodline, ending the segment standing tall and adding another layer of intrigue ahead of SummerSlam.

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