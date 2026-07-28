Sharmila Dhankar Creates History, Clinches India's Para Athletics Gold In CWG

Sharmila Dhankar created history on Monday by winning India's first para athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, triumphing in the women's shot put F57 event. The 40-year-old registered a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to secure the top position and end India's 20-year wait for a para athletics medal at the Games.

The 40-year-old finished comfortably ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who won the silver with a best effort of 8.65m.

Dhankar, who contracted polio in her left leg at the age of two, has enjoyed an impressive season. She won gold at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship earlier this year. She also competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she narrowly missed a medal after finishing fourth.

F57 classification is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharmila said, "I am extremely happy to win a medal for my country. I feel really proud, and I will continue bringing glory to the nation. This was my dream, and my mother's dream too. I won this gold through hard work. My mother will be overjoyed. I got this medal for her. Asian Games and the Olympics are next. This is my first medal, and I will keep winning many more in the future."

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Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya congratulated Dhankar by sharing a video of Sharmila celebrating with fellow Indian para athlete Shilpa Shyla while waving the national flag after India's first double podium finish at the Glasglow games. Mandviya wrote, " HISTORIC GOLD IN GLASGOW! Sharmila wins Gold in Women's Shot Put F57 & creates history at #CWG2026. She becomes India's first-ever Commonwealth Games Gold medallist in Para Athletics. Your indomitable spirit has made the entire nation proud on the global stage."

A sobbing Shyla celebrated, along with Sharmila, after the dramatic upgradation to bronze, giving India two medals from the event.

Shilpa Shyla was also awarded the bronze medal following an Indian protest in controversial circumstances. Shyla had produced a personal best effort of 7.26m. Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was initially placed at the bronze medal position but after a protest and official review, her only valid mark was adjudged a foul. That led to Shyla being upgraded to bronze from initial fourth place. However, it is likely that a counter protest may also be launched by Nigeria.

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