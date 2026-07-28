Landmark Settlement: Johnson & Johnson To Pay $5.5 Billion To Resolve Baby Powder, Talc Cancer Claims

Johnson & Johnson will pay $5.5 billion to resolve several lawsuits alleging its baby powder and other talc ‌products cause ovarian cancer, marking a landmark settlement aimed at ending contentious litigation, Reuters reported citing the company's statement on Monday.

According to Johnson & Johnson, the settlement will cover nearly 69,000 cases consolidated ​in federal court in New Jersey, and similar cases in state court, ​up to 99.75% of the remaining talc claims.

The deal was confirmed by plaintiffs' law firms on Monday, noting that it was a good resolution after a decade-long ​court battle. This deal has to be approved by the judge overseeing the federal ​litigation.

Johnson & Johnson's vice president of litigation, Erik Haas, said the claims were "meritless" and the company plans to settle the claims to get closure.

"While we are confident the company ​would have ultimately prevailed with further litigation, as it has in the ​vast majority of cases tried to date, this resolution allows the company to put this ‌matter ⁠behind it and remain focused on its mission to develop medicines and devices that save lives," the report quoted Haas.

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Last week, Johnson & Johnson secured a major court victory in the long-running legal battle, after a federal judge raised doubts over individual ​plaintiffs' ability to prove ​that talc specifically ⁠caused their ovarian cancer.

The company has denied that its talc products caused cancer for the longest time, saying that talc was safe and did not ​contain asbestos. In 2020, it stopped selling talc-based baby powder ​in the ⁠US, replacing it with cornstarch product.

In March 2025, the litigation resumed after over three years of halt during Johnson & Johnson's failed measures ⁠to ​resolve the lawsuits via shell company's bankruptcy.

Notably, the latest agreement is only applies to existing claims and does not address future ​legal petitions.

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