Coforge To Set Up Entity In China To Expand Operations

Coforge is planning to set up an entity China, in a move to expand operations of the IT services firm, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, July 28.

The filing read, "The Board has in-principally approved setting up of entity in China for expansion of the operations. The

incremental details will be shared in due course."

In addition to expansion plans, Coforge on Tuesday also declared financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. The IT firm posted a mixed set of April to June quarter earnings, as strong revenue and operating profit growth was offset by a drop in net profit due to a one-time loss.

The company's net profit dropped 15.3% in the quarter to Rs 519 crore from Rs 612 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue, however, surged 24.2% to Rs 5,528 crore in the first quarter from Rs 4,450 crore in the last quarter. In terms of operations, EBIT increased 38% to Rs 964 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 696 crore. The EBIT margin expanded to 17% in Q1FY27 from 16% on a sequntial basis.

ALSO READ: Coforge Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 15%, Revenue Rises; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date

The company informed that its quarterly earnings were impacted by a one-time loss of Rs 55 crore, which weighed on the bottom line despite healthy operating momentum.

Along with quarterly results, Coforge declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. "The Board has also declared interim dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2026-27.

The board has fixed August 3 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for

payment of interim dividend.

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