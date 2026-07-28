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Air India FY26 Net Loss Doubles To Rs 22,238 Crore: Turnaround To Take 5-10 Years, Says N. Chandrasekaran

Air India reported revenue of ₹51,452 crore and a loss of ₹15,368 crore, while Air India Express posted revenue of ₹19,088 crore and a loss of ₹6,767 crore.

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Air India FY26 Net Loss Doubles To Rs 22,238 Crore: Turnaround To Take 5-10 Years, Says N. Chandrasekaran

Air India and low-cost subsidiary Air India Express posted a combined net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the previous year's ₹10,859 crore, while combined revenue fell nearly 9% to ₹71,870 crore. Air India reported revenue of ₹51,452 crore and a loss of ₹15,368 crore, while Air India Express posted revenue of ₹19,088 crore and a loss of ₹6,767 crore.

Air India is owned 73.82% by Tata Sons, 25.1% by Singapore Airlines and 1.08% by employees under a share benefit scheme created during the 2022 privatization.

"Every great airline in history was built over decades, not quarters," Chandrasekaran wrote. "Given where it began, Air India's transformation must be seen as a five- to ten-year journey, considering the years-long supply chain disruptions in key components, the need to overhaul legacy systems, culture and fleet, and the creation of a large cadre of technical and airline professionals."

Chairman N. Chandrasekaran told shareholders that building a global airline is a five- to 10-year effort rather than a matter of quarters, signalling the turnaround will take longer than originally envisaged.

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