Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Q1 Results Today: HUL, L&T, Suzlon Energy Among 70+ Companies Announcing Earnings

Over 70 companies, including HUL, L&T, Suzlon Energy, Varun Beverages and Ambuja Cements, are set to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings today.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Q1 Results Today: HUL, L&T, Suzlon Energy Among 70+ Companies Announcing Earnings
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

As many as 74 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 results on July 28. Investors will closely watch revenue growth, profitability, operating margins, management commentary, demand trends, order inflows, capital expenditure plans and FY27 outlook for clues on corporate earnings momentum.

Management commentary is expected to focus on demand trends, input costs, supply-chain conditions and the impact of geopolitical developments where relevant.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

  • L&T: Order inflows, execution, margin outlook, capex demand
  • Hindustan Unilever: Rural demand, volume growth, margins
  • Varun Beverages: Volume growth, margins, expansion, summer demand
  • Ambuja Cements: Cement demand, volumes, costs
  • Suzlon Energy: Order book, execution, margins, guidance
  • Tata Capital: Loan growth, asset quality

The earnings announcements come at a time when investors are assessing the impact of monsoon demand, domestic consumption, infrastructure spending and global uncertainties on corporate earnings during the April-June quarter.

Q1FY27 Results On July 28: Key Companies Across Sectors

Besides the marquee names, several companies across consumer goods, finance, healthcare and renewable energy are also scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings.

Consumer Goods

  • Hindustan Unilever
  • Varun Beverages
  • TTK Prestige

Finance

  • Tata Capital
  • PineLabs
  • Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

Renewable Energy

  • Suzlon Energy

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Pfizer
  • Zenotech Laboratories

Hindustan Unilever Q1FY27 Exchange Filing:

HUL's board will meet on July 28 to approve the June-quarter financial results. Investors will primarily watch rural demand trends, volume growth, operating margins and management commentary on consumption recovery. The company will also host an analyst call following the results announcement.

Suzlon Energy Q1FY27 Exchange Filing:

Suzlon Energy's board will meet on July 28 to approve its June-quarter results. Investors will watch the company's order book, execution, operating margins and management guidance. The company will also host an earnings call at 5:00 p.m. IST.

Suzlon Energy Q1FY27 investor conference call details:

  • Date: Tuesday, 28 July 2026
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. IST

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Hindustan Unilever Shares Drop Over 5% After Q1 Results

Hindustan Unilever Shares Drop Over 5% After Q1 Results

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com