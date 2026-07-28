Q1 Results Today: HUL, L&T, Suzlon Energy Among 70+ Companies Announcing Earnings

As many as 74 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 results on July 28. Investors will closely watch revenue growth, profitability, operating margins, management commentary, demand trends, order inflows, capital expenditure plans and FY27 outlook for clues on corporate earnings momentum.

Management commentary is expected to focus on demand trends, input costs, supply-chain conditions and the impact of geopolitical developments where relevant.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

L&T: Order inflows, execution, margin outlook, capex demand

Order inflows, execution, margin outlook, capex demand Hindustan Unilever: Rural demand, volume growth, margins

Rural demand, volume growth, margins Varun Beverages: Volume growth, margins, expansion, summer demand

Volume growth, margins, expansion, summer demand Ambuja Cements: Cement demand, volumes, costs

Cement demand, volumes, costs Suzlon Energy: Order book, execution, margins, guidance

Order book, execution, margins, guidance Tata Capital: Loan growth, asset quality

The earnings announcements come at a time when investors are assessing the impact of monsoon demand, domestic consumption, infrastructure spending and global uncertainties on corporate earnings during the April-June quarter.

Q1FY27 Results On July 28: Key Companies Across Sectors

Besides the marquee names, several companies across consumer goods, finance, healthcare and renewable energy are also scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings.

Consumer Goods

Hindustan Unilever

Varun Beverages

TTK Prestige

Finance

Tata Capital

PineLabs

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

Renewable Energy

Suzlon Energy

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Pfizer

Zenotech Laboratories

Hindustan Unilever Q1FY27 Exchange Filing:

HUL's board will meet on July 28 to approve the June-quarter financial results. Investors will primarily watch rural demand trends, volume growth, operating margins and management commentary on consumption recovery. The company will also host an analyst call following the results announcement.

Suzlon Energy Q1FY27 Exchange Filing:

Suzlon Energy's board will meet on July 28 to approve its June-quarter results. Investors will watch the company's order book, execution, operating margins and management guidance. The company will also host an earnings call at 5:00 p.m. IST.

Suzlon Energy Q1FY27 investor conference call details:

Date: Tuesday, 28 July 2026

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. IST

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