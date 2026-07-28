Xbox Outage: CTO Scott Van Vliet Explains What Went Wrong, Says 'Must Do Better' To Support Users

Xbox's Chief Technology Officer, Scott Van Vliet, has published a detailed breakdown of a major service outage that left players unable to sign in, launch games, or complete purchases for much of Monday, promising greater transparency as the platform works to prevent a repeat.

What Happened

In a post on X, Van Vliet explained that a licensing service that sits outside of Xbox, but which Xbox depends upon, began failing late last night.

This caused some sign-in scenarios to fail, and it caused many scenarios that require an entitlement check to also fail, such as listing out users' full library and launching games they own.

He added that the failure also affected several publishing and store partners reliant on the same systems, explaining why issues appeared inconsistently across different titles.

How Xbox Responded

According to Van Vliet, on-call teams detected the first signs of trouble overnight through automated monitoring and declared a major incident.

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Engineers then isolated the failing infrastructure and rerouted traffic to healthy parts of the system while working towards identifying the root cause. Service was restored unevenly across regions, which is why some players regained access hours before others.

Xbox Support later confirmed service had been restored as of 2:30 p.m. PDT, and posted a follow-up update saying the issue "should now be mitigated," with players able to launch games, sign in and complete purchases again.

What Xbox Says Comes Next

Van Vliet said the company is running a full post-incident review, writing that he cares less about the one-line root cause and more about why a single failure was able to cause such widespread disruption, why recovery took as long as it did, and what changes are needed so "a single point of failure can't ruin your night again."

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He said this would include hardening dependencies underneath sign-in and game launch, and improving detection of similar failures in future.

Acknowledging the scale of user frustration, Van Vliet wrote that the situation was "unacceptable" and that the team "must do better to support you," adding that players would hear more from him in the coming weeks about improvements to Xbox's services and platform.

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