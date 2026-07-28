Delhi Protest Violence: SC To Form SIT For Independent Probe; CJI Says Responsibility Should Be Fixed

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent probe into the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said a probe would be "meaningless" unless accountability was fixed, stressing that responsibility must be clearly assigned for the excesses committed during the crackdown on protesters.

The CJI noted that Delhi Police had failed to follow the protocol previously laid down by the Supreme Court for handling such protests, adding that a new protocol was now needed to prevent similar lapses in future.

"There has to be a completely independent probe. Whoever has committed excess, law will take its course. Probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed," the CJI said, indicating that the SIT would be tasked with identifying those responsible for the violence.

Further details on the SIT's composition and mandate are awaited.

The Supreme Court's intervention comes as a result of student-led protests in Delhi, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 examination and a subsequent paper leak.

The agitation escalated sharply during a call for a march towards Parliament, when a heavy police crackdown on demonstrators led to widespread allegations of excessive force, injuries, and detentions.

The protests had already prompted a series of negotiations between the CJP and the Centre, represented by Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

While the government's first offer reportedly was to move Dharmendra Pradhan to a different portfolio from the education ministry, the CJP held firm on its demand for his resignation, which came through on Saturday, prompting the group to call off its protest.

However, the violence during the police action has continued to draw scrutiny, with several protesters and civil rights groups approaching courts over allegations of disproportionate force and procedural lapses.

The Supreme Court had earlier laid down specific protocols for handling large-scale protests, following past instances of crowd-control excesses, and the CJI's remarks on Tuesday suggest the Court believes those guidelines were not adhered to this time.

The formation of an SIT is expected to examine both the conduct of police personnel during the crackdown and the broader question of command responsibility, amid growing calls — including from opposition leaders — for accountability over how the protests were handled.

Also Read | CJI's Big Remark On Action Against Jantar Mantar Protesters: Police Excesses Must Be Inquired Into

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