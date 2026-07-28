Coforge Gets A Double Boost After Q1: IDBI Capital Upgrades Rating, Raises Target Price — What's Driving the Bullish Call?

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Shares of Coforge Ltd. may remain in focus after brokerage house IDBI Capital upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and raised its target price to Rs 1,800, citing stronger-than-expected margin performance, robust order inflows, improving cash flow generation and increasing confidence in the integration of Encora.

The revised target price implies an upside potential of around 18% from the current market price.

The brokerage's optimism follows a strong Q1 FY27 performance. Coforge reported consolidated revenue of $592.2 million, up 33.3% YoY and 21.1% sequentially, driven by the Encora acquisition and healthy organic growth.

Excluding portfolio exits, organic growth stood at 5.2% QoQ in constant currency terms, significantly outperforming many peers in the IT services space.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Coforge Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Tata Chemicals Q1 Review: Strong India Business, Weak Overseas Operations Keep Motilal Oswal Neutral — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.