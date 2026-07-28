Premier League To Test New Goalkeeper Injury Rule To Curb Tactical Time-Wasting In 2026/27 Season

The Premier League is set to introduce a new rule on a trial basis during the upcoming 2026/27 season. The rule aims to prevent the teams from exploiting goalkeeper injury stoppages to gain a tactical advantage.

The initiative has been approved by the International Football Association Board and it will be implemented across England's men's and women's professional competitions, including the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL), the Women's Super League (WSL), and the National League.

The new rule is designed to address situations where goalkeepers appear to go down injured, allowing teams to slow the game, halt an opponent's momentum or gather around the technical area for tactical instructions before play resumes.

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How Will It Work?

Under the new rule, whenever play is stopped for a goalkeeper injury, the team's manager or head coach should immediately nominate one outfield player to leave the field. The nominated player will be required to remain off the pitch for at least one minute of playing time after the match restarts, even if the goalkeeper is fit to continue.

The idea is to ensure that teams no longer gain a competitive advantage from non-serious goalkeeper injury stoppages while allowing genuinely injured players to receive medical treatment.

There will be exceptions to this rule. These exceptions are:

A free-kick is awarded for a foul on the goalkeeper and immediate treatment is required.

The goalkeeper and an outfield player collide and both require medical attention.

The goalkeeper is bleeding and needs treatment.

This rule will be followed all through the 2026/27 season and the English football authorities will then be evaluate it after consulting all the stakeholders for its effectiveness.

More Measures to Reduce Time Wasting

The goalkeeper injury trial forms part of a broader effort to reduce time-wasting and increase ball-in-play time.

Following the successful introduction of the goalkeeper eight-second possession rule last season, referees will now also implement a five-second countdown for players delaying throw-ins and goal kicks. If a player exceeds the limit, referees may award the throw-in to the opposition or convert a delayed goal kick into a corner for the opposing side.

Additionally, substituted players will now have only 10 seconds to leave the field. Any unnecessary delay could result in the incoming substitute being forced to wait for one minute after play restarts before entering the pitch.

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