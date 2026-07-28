Commonwealth Games 2026: Full List Of India's Medal Winners So Far In Glasgow

India is going steady at the ongoing Commonwealth Games being played at Glasgow. With a total of 10 medals, majority of which were won on Monday, India are ranked eighth on the medal tally. With six more days of action still to unfold, and many more star athletes yet to take the field, India's medal tally is only going swell.

At the Glasgow Games, India in in contention for medals in eight sports, including athletics, artistic gymnastics, bowls, boxing, judo, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, as well as five integrated para disciplines: para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming, para track cycling and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

As the Indian contingent gears up for yet another action-packed day of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, here is a look at India's medal-winners from the Games so far.

Gold Medal Winners

Mirabai Chanu: Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu continued to dominate Commonwealth Games as she clinched the gold medal in the women's 48kg category. This is her third successive Commonwealth Games gold and fourth medal at the multi-sport event.

Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu continued to dominate Commonwealth Games as she clinched the gold medal in the women's 48kg category. This is her third successive Commonwealth Games gold and fourth medal at the multi-sport event. Sharmila Dhankar: Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar clinched India's second gold medal at these Commonwealth Games. The 40-year-old's gold in women's Shot Put F57 Final.is historic as it has ended India's 20-year wait for a Para Athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.

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Silver Medal Winners

Rishikanta Singh: Rishikant Singh won the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition. The Indian Army man created anew Commonwealth Games record in the snatch with a lift of 121 kg and finished with a total lift of 264 kg, earning India's first silver medal of the Games.

Rishikant Singh won the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition. The Indian Army man created anew Commonwealth Games record in the snatch with a lift of 121 kg and finished with a total lift of 264 kg, earning India's first silver medal of the Games. Raja Muthupandi: Raja Muthupandi finished second in the men's 65kg weightlifting competition. He lifted 126kg in snatch and then followed it up with 160kg in clean and jerk to take his total to 286kg.

Raja Muthupandi finished second in the men's 65kg weightlifting competition. He lifted 126kg in snatch and then followed it up with 160kg in clean and jerk to take his total to 286kg. Gyaneshwari Yadav: With a combined lift of 199kg, 88kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean and jery, Gayaneshwari Yadav, won the silver medal in the women's 53kg weightlifting category.

With a combined lift of 199kg, 88kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean and jery, Gayaneshwari Yadav, won the silver medal in the women's 53kg weightlifting category. Valluri Ajaya Babu: Fast-rising Indian weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu produced a remarkable performance to win the silver medal in the men's 79kg category and continue the country's successful run in the sport at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The 21-year-old lifted a combined weight of 330kg (149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk), to finish second.

Fast-rising Indian weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu produced a remarkable performance to win the silver medal in the men's 79kg category and continue the country's successful run in the sport at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The 21-year-old lifted a combined weight of 330kg (149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk), to finish second. Sarvesh Kushare: Sarvesh Kushare won the silver medal in the men's high jump event. The 31-year-old national record holder cleared the height of 2.25m to finish second. Kushare is only the second Indian to win a medal in men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games after Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze and the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Bronze Medal Winners

Jhandu Kumar: Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar was the first Indian athlete to win a medal at 2026 Commonwealth Games. He won the bronze medal in the Men's Heavyweight category.

Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar was the first Indian athlete to win a medal at 2026 Commonwealth Games. He won the bronze medal in the Men's Heavyweight category. Bindyarani Devi: Bindyarani Devi continued India's great run in weightlifting as she won the bronze medal in the women's 58kg final. Bindyarani lifted a combined weig199kg (87 kg in snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk), to take the podium.

Bindyarani Devi continued India's great run in weightlifting as she won the bronze medal in the women's 58kg final. Bindyarani lifted a combined weig199kg (87 kg in snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk), to take the podium. Shilpa K Shyla: Shilpa K Shyla initially finished fourth in the women's shot put F57 final but a dramatic turn of events which included a successful protest by the Indian contingent saw Shilpa bag the bronze medal.

ALSO READ: Sharmila Dhankar Makes History with India's First Commonwealth Para Athletics Gold

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