Manipal Hospitals IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Premium Signals Ahead Of July 29 Launch

Manipal Health Enterprises' Rs 9,275 crore IPO opens for subscription on July 29, with the latest grey market premium indicating only modest listing gains despite strong investor interest in one of India's largest healthcare IPOs.

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. is the company behind the Manipal Hospitals network. Although the IPO is being issued by Manipal Health Enterprises, it is widely referred to as the Manipal Hospitals IPO because of the hospital brand's strong public recognition.

Manipal Hospitals IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP of Manipal Hospitals stood at Rs 13.5 on July 28. With the upper price band of Rs 590 the estimated listing price is Rs 603.5 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that the expected percentage gain per share is 2.29%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Manipal Hospitals IPO Details: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size, Important Dates

A book built issue, Manipal Health IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares aggregating to Rs 8,000 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO has fixed the price band at Rs 560 to Rs 590 per share.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 25 shares, amounting to Rs 14,750 (based on upper price). Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The issue will open for subscription on July 29 and close on July 31. The allotment for the Manipal Hospitals IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug. 3 and the shares will tentatively list on Aug. 5 on NSE and BSE.

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Manipal Hospitals IPO At A Glance

Particular Details Issue Size Rs 9,275 crore Price Band Rs 560–590 Opens July 29 Closes July 31 Lot Size 25 shares Listing Aug. 5 GMP Rs 13.5 Estimated Listing Price Rs 603.5

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Manipal Hospitals Business And Financials:

Incorporated in 2010, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd., is a healthcare service provider, operating a large network of multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country.

While revenue and EBITDA recorded healthy double-digit growth during FY26, profit after tax declined due to higher expenses and other costs, a factor investors may closely evaluate before subscribing.

The company reported a 26% year-on-year increase in total income to Rs 10,520.52 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 8,362.79 crore in FY25. EBITDA also rose to Rs 2,795.94 crore, up from Rs 2,247.07 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax (PAT) declined to Rs 916.52 crore from Rs 1,081.67 crore in the previous financial year.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily to repay outstanding borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Private Ltd., acquire a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Private and meet general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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