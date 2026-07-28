Tiger Shroff In Line For Durand Cup Debut As Mumbay FC Register Bollywood Star

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff could make his Durand Cup debut this season after being registered in Mumbay FC's squad for the 135th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament. The actor, who helped launch the Mumbai-based club in 2024, has reportedly been training regularly with the team and is expected to feature in its final Group E match if plans go ahead.

The move has generated considerable attention as Mumbay FC prepare for their maiden appearance in the Durand Cup. While Shroff has previously represented the club in the Mumbai Premier League, a potential outing in one of India's most prestigious football competitions would mark another milestone in his football journey. The decision has also sparked debate among fans, with some viewing it as a boost for grassroots football while others have questioned the inclusion of a celebrity in a competitive squad.

According to RevSportz, sources close to the club said Shroff has been part of the team's preparations ahead of the tournament.

"Tiger has registered with the team and is most likely to make an appearance in the final group-stage match. He has been training regularly with the squad. Mumbay FC will travel to Shillong on July 30 for their group-stage fixtures," a source told the publication.

ALSO READ | Commonwealth Games 2026: Full List Of India's Medal Winners So Far In Glasgow

Shroff launched Mumbay FC in July 2024 alongside entrepreneur Ali Ahmed with the aim of contributing to Mumbai's football ecosystem. The club has enjoyed a rapid rise, winning the Maharashtra State Club Championship before finishing third in I-League 3, a result that secured qualification for this year's Durand Cup. The actor also made his competitive debut for the club in the Mumbai Premier League last year.

Speaking after that appearance, Shroff reflected on his long-standing passion for football.

"I always wanted to be a footballer. Football was a big part of my life in school. Representing my country was a dream I never got to fulfil," he had said.

First held in 1888, the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament and the third-oldest existing football competition in the world. The 135th edition, running from July 25 to August 23, features 24 teams divided into six groups, with the group winners and the two best second-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals. Mumbay FC are among seven tournament debutants this season.

Mumbay FC have been drawn in Group E, where they will face Langsning FC on August 3, Shillong Lajong FC on August 8 and Nongkseh SS&CC on August 11, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. Shroff is expected to make his appearance, should it happen, in the final group-stage fixture against Nongkseh SS&CC.

ALSO READ | Premier League To Test New Goalkeeper Injury Rule To Curb Tactical Time-Wasting In 2026/27 Season

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.