Pfizer Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 7%, Revenue Marginally Increases To Rs 653 Crore

Pfizer Q1 Results:

Pharmaceutical major Pfizer has reported a steady financial performance for the first quarter, posting a 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit. The company's bottom line grew to ₹205 crore, up from ₹192 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, driven by healthy operational metrics and consistent top-line growth.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 8.3% YoY to ₹653 crore, compared to ₹603 crore reported in the same period last year. The growth highlights the company's resilient sales performance across its core pharmaceutical portfolios.

Key Financial Highlights

Here is a breakdown of Pfizer's Q1 performance:

Net Profit: Grew 6.6% YoY to ₹205 crore (vs. ₹192 crore).

Revenue: Rose 8.3% YoY to ₹653 crore (vs. ₹603 crore).

EBITDA: Jumped 17.9% YoY to ₹248 crore (vs. ₹210 crore).

EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 310 basis points to 37.9% (vs. 34.8%).

Other Income: Declined to ₹44.8 crore (vs. ₹67.2 crore).

Operational Efficiency Drives Margin Expansion

The standout metric for the quarter was the company's operational efficiency. Pfizer saw a robust 17.9% surge in its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), which came in at ₹248 crore.

This strong operational execution resulted in a significant expansion in profitability. The EBITDA margin expanded by 310 basis points to reach 37.9%, up from 34.8% in the year-ago period.

However, the overall net profit growth was slightly moderated by a sharp drop in other income, which fell to ₹44.8 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹67.2 crore in the same period last year. Despite this drag, the core business strength and improved margin profile kept the quarterly results in positive territory.

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