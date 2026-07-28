Delhi Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Reported At Several Places, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Showers

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, flooding roads and snarling traffic across several parts of the region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city for the next few hours.

Visuals shared by PTI from Delhi's ITO showed a stretch of road submerged under floodwater, with cars, and buses wading through knee-deep water. Meanwhile, autos and e-rickshaws were seen parked in the sideways and some drivers were seen pushing their autos through the water. The clip also showed some kids enjoying in the water.

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Footage shared by ANI from Daryaganj showed vehicles passing through a flooded street. A separate clip from ANI showed water accumulation from near Rail Bhawan, as well.

Another video, shared by the account "NBT Dilli," showed a severely flooded Connaught Place with people walking through the water. The video also showed that water had entered the shops as well.

In another clip, shared by the account "Vineetha G", showed how cars were struggling to pass through water logged roads in Delhi. The user captioned it as, "Delhi water transport seva."

According to PTI report, Safdarjung recorded 32.4 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4.0 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal, the report further shared.

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 77 at 9 am in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

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