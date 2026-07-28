Lowest Since Covid: TCS Payouts To Tata Sons Decline To Rs 28,823 Crore; Here's Why

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Tata Group's largest profit generator, paid a lower dividend to holding company Tata Sons in FY26, marking the steepest decline in annual payouts since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The drop comes at a time when losses at Tata Sons' three biggest growth businesses Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics widened sharply, increasing the group's dependence on internal cash generation.

According to the Tata Sons FY26 annual report, the holding company received Rs 28,291 crore in dividends from TCS during the financial year, down 12% from the record Rs 32,184 crore received in FY25. TCS did not announce any share buyback in either year.

The decline is significant because TCS has historically been Tata Sons' biggest source of recurring cash, helping fund investments across group companies, support loss-making businesses and distribute dividends to shareholders.

Biggest Drop Since The Pandemic

The latest reduction represents the sharpest annual decline in TCS payouts since FY21, when dividend income fell 22% amid the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After that, payouts recovered steadily, remaining in the Rs 28,000 crore to Rs 32,000 crore range between FY23 and FY25. Between FY20 and FY26, Tata Sons received a cumulative Rs 1.81 lakh crore from TCS through dividends and buybacks.

However, despite the large absolute amount, payouts have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of only around 3.5%, with declines recorded in three of the past six financial years.

The latest slowdown also reflects broader challenges facing India's information technology industry. Enterprises across global markets have become more cautious about traditional outsourcing spending while increasing investments in artificial intelligence and automation.

TCS reported FY26 revenue of Rs 2.67 lakh crore, up 4.58% year-on-year, while net profit increased only 1.34% to Rs 49,454 crore.

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Losses at Growth Businesses Swell

While dividend income declined, Tata Sons' newer businesses required substantially higher financial support.

Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics together reported combined losses of Rs 28,823 crore in FY26, almost double the Rs 15,539 crore reported a year earlier.

Air India remained the biggest drag on earnings, with its net loss widening to Rs 22,238 crore from Rs 10,859 crore in FY25 as the airline continued its large-scale fleet expansion, network integration and operational transformation.

Tata Digital's loss increased to Rs 4,974 crore from Rs 4,610 crore as it continued investing in its digital commerce ecosystem, including BigBasket, 1mg and the Tata Neu platform.

Tata Electronics also reported a significantly higher loss of Rs 1,611 crore compared with Rs 70 crore in the previous year. However, the increase largely reflects aggressive investments in semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production capacity.

The business nearly doubled its revenue to Rs 1.31 lakh crore during FY26 and achieved operating profit break-even for the first time.

Tata Sons Remains Financially Strong

Despite rising losses across its growth businesses, Tata Sons maintained a strong standalone financial position.

The holding company's standalone profit rose 22% to Rs 31,961 crore during FY26. It remained debt-free and ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 21,841 crore. Profit was also supported by a one-time gain of Rs 6,531 crore from the sale of investments.

However, the lower dividend from TCS reduced Tata Sons' overall dividend income by around 10% to Rs 32,528 crore from Rs 36,149 crore in the previous financial year, a decline of Rs 3,621 crore.

TCS alone contributed nearly 87% of Tata Sons' total dividend income during FY26, highlighting its continued importance to the group's capital allocation strategy.

While Tata Sons currently has a strong balance sheet, sustained investments in aviation, semiconductors and digital businesses could make future cash distributions from TCS even more important as the group pursues its long-term expansion plans.

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