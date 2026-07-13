TCS Shares Climb 6% To Log Biggest Single-Day Gain In 28 Sessions: What's Driving The Stock?

Information technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares rallied for a second straight session on Monday, July 13, 2026, on multiple triggers including a large deal win, along with June-quarter earnings.

The stock surged as much as 6.28% to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,199.15 apiece. With Monday's gains, the stock has climbed nearly 11% from its July low.

Apart from this, domestic brokerage Kotak Securities has added TCS to its model portfolio and sees 18% upside on attractive valuations following the stock's underperformance.

The brokerage said the inclusion is aimed at reducing its large underweight on IT and does not amount to an endorsement of the sector.

Kotak Securities, meanwhile, also flagged limited visibility on AI-led deflation and margin pressures, and said it remains underweight on IT overall despite adding TCS.

The sentiment was further supported by a multi-million, multi-year deal with ABB.

TCS announced an expanded collaboration with the global technology major in electrification and automation to transform its global network operations.

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The engagement marks the next phase of a 20-year partnership, with TCS scaling its role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations through an integrated network-as-a-service model.

Under ABB's ‘Future Network Model' programme, TCS will design, integrate, and run the company's global network ecosystem as a secure, modern and AI-driven service.

The mandate includes improving user experience, enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening security and compliance, and orchestrating ABB's multi-vendor environment to ensure seamless and standardized operations worldwide.

The programme will replace fragmented network environments with a secure, scalable and service-driven architecture.

TCS Q1FY27 Performance

TCS reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the June quarter, down 2.7% sequentially from Rs 13,718 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 2.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 72,275 crore from Rs 70,698 crore, broadly in line with Street expectations.

Operating profit (EBIT) declined 3.1% sequentially to Rs 17,317 crore, while the EBIT margin narrowed 130 basis points to 24% from 25.3% in the previous quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability despite revenue growth.

TCS Q1 Result Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 2.7% to Rs 13,349 crore versus Rs 13,718 crore.

Revenue up 2.2% to Rs 72,275 crore versus Rs 70,698 crore.

Ebit down 3.1% to Rs 17,317 crore versus Rs 17,870 crore.

Margin at 24% versus 25.3%.

The company ended the quarter with a workforce of 593,798 employees. Attrition in its IT services business, measured over the last 12 months, stood at 13.6%.

TCS also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share. The record date has been fixed as July 15, while the dividend will be paid on July 31.

On Q1 show, TCS' chief executive officer and managing director K Krithivasan said, "Q1FY27 reflects continued growth momentum and the strength of our strategic positioning, despite geopolitical and macro-economic headwinds. We delivered a strong order book of $9.5 billion, including a marquee AI-led transformation deal with SKF, while continuing to add clients across key revenue bands and scaling our AI business to a $2.6 billion annualised revenue run rate."

At 1:00 pm, TCS share price was trading 6.13% higher at Rs 2,204.75 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13% higher at 77,668 levels.

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