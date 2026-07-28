Tata Capital Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges Over 56%, Total Income Rises

Tata Capital Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 jumped 56.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,547 crore, as against Rs 990 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 15% to Rs 8,825 crore from Rs 7,692 crore.

Tata Capital's assets under management (AUM) grew 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,90,502 crore as of June 30, 2026, from Rs 2,37,508 crore a year earlier. Excluding the Motor Finance business, AUM increased 28% year-on-year, reflecting strong growth across the company's core lending segments.

The NBFC said retail and SME loans accounted for 85.4% of net AUM, while unsecured retail loans comprised 10.3% of net AUM. Tata Capital also expanded its physical presence to 1,491 branches across 27 states and Union Territories.

The company's profitability ratios improved during the quarter, with annualised return on assets (ROA) rising to 2.3% from 1.8% a year ago. Excluding Motor Finance, annualised ROA improved to 2.5% from 2.1%, while annualised return on equity (ROE) increased to 13.7% from 12.5%.

Commenting on the performance, MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said, "The macroeconomic environment remains favourable, with supportive liquidity conditions and resilient domestic demand providing a strong foundation for economic growth. While external uncertainties persist, the strength of India's fundamentals and the continued momentum in credit demand give us confidence in our ability to grow in a prudent manner."

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Tata Capital Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 56.3% to Rs 1,547 crore from Rs 990 crore

Total income up 15% to Rs 8,825 crore from Rs 7,692 crore

Tata Capital Share Price

Shares of Tata Capital ended 1.3% higher at Rs 355.10 on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a margin decline in the benchmark Nifty index at close.

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