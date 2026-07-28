Ambuja Cements Q1 Results: Revenue At Rs 9,500 Crore, Operating Ebitda Crosses Rs 1,500 Crore, Margins Rise

Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s quarterly revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal 2026-27 stood at Rs 9,500 crore, as per a press release from the company on Tuesday. The operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was Rs 1,589 crore. The margins are up 3.3 percentage points to 16.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Premium product was up by 1 percentage point to 34% YoY. Trade share also increased by 4 percentage points to 78% on a year-on-year basis. Clinker Factor improved by 2.1 percentage points to 63.7% year-on-year.

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The company also achieved cost reduction of Rs 206 PMT sequentially through focused cost optimisation initiatives, despite headwinds from West Asia geopolitical tensions. Its renewable energy capacity increased by 75 MW to 973 MW. Green power share of the firm was up to 34%.

"Ambuja continues to remain debt free with highest credit ratings," the press release said.

“We have started FY27 with strong momentum, driven by our focus on value-led growth, premiumisation and disciplined execution. Higher trade sales and an increased share of premium products strengthened our market mix, resulting in improved profitability and quality of earnings," Vinod Bahety, whole time director and CEO (chief executive officer), Ambuja Cements Ltd. stated.

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Despite temporary cost headwinds arising from the West Asia geopolitical tensions, the company delivered a sequential cost reduction of Rs. 206 PMT through operational excellence, improved energy efficiency, a lower clinker factor and disciplined cost management. This resulted in a 331 basis points QoQ expansion in Ebitda margin to 16.7%.

The company said in the release that it is well on track to increase its capacity to 119 MTPA by the end of FY'27, with the commissioning of Dahej (1.2 MTPA), Salai Banwa (2.4 MTPA), Bathinda (1.2 MTPA) Jodhpur (2 MTPA), Kalamboli (1 MTPA) and Warisaliganj (2.4 MTPA). We are firmly on course to deliver cost reduction of approximately Rs 250 PMT to achieve targeted cost of Rs 4,250 PMT by end of FY27.

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